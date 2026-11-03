Lions Exploring Trade for $12 Million Eagles CB: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed toward being surprise sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and an actual NFC playoff hopeful might be in the running to obtain one of their starting cornerbacks.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Detroit Lions have explored a trade for Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen, who is on a 1-year, $12 million contract after winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.

“No surprise but Eagles CB Riq Woolen is mentioned as someone that the Lions could trade for,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Eagles CB Riq Woolen continues to be mentioned as a potential trade target for the Lions,” Philly Sports Network’s David Neisz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Riq is on an expiring contract; the team has no draft capital invested in him. Many teams in the league could use help at corner, and for a team on a six-game losing streak, he could/ should be available. Woolen did not get the market he expected in free agency after leaving Seattle, but he could net a 4th.”

Eagles Bottoming Out 2 Years After Super Bowl Win

The Eagles are in a death spiral after losing six straight games to drop to 2-6 — most recently, a 38-21 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper also named the Lions as the “Best Trade Fit” for Woolen.

“Woolen won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks last season,” Popper wrote on November 3. “He then hit free agency and, rather surprisingly, a market did not materialize for him. Woolen signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. He played his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Cowboys. But there have been plenty of bright spots for Woolen this season, as well. The combination of size and speed will always make him an intriguing piece.”

Character Concerns May Have Impacted Value

While it’s hard to point to any 1 on-field incident as the reason any player might not get the payday they expected, it happens. And with Woolen, it’s not hard to imagine teams being reticent to sign him after he incurred 1 of the dumbest penalties in recent memory and in 1 of the most critical moments of the season.

Leading the Los Angeles Rams 31-20 with 2:31 left in the 3rd quarter of the NFC Championship Game, the Seahawks got a stop on 3rd & 2 and were ready to get the ball back … until Woolen got called for taunting the Rams sideline after the play.

A few plays later, Woolen gave up a touchdown pass to NFL All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua and, boom, it’s a game again.

While the Seahawks won the game and eventually won the Super Bowl, Woolen has found the moment hard to shake off. His less-than-thoughtful apology didn’t help.

“No cap high intense game and when you in the zone and ballin with your bros sometimes you black out,” Woolen wrote on X following the game.