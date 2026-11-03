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Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Shares Positive Jalen Hurts Update

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since it was revealed that Jalen Hurts is dealing with blood clots and is likely out for the rest of the 2026 NFL season, the public hasn’t heard from the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

Privately, the former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb has had a chance to speak with his former franchise’s one-time Super Bowl MVP.

While McNabb didn’t dive into specific details about what Hurts and McNabb spoke about, the Eagles Hall of Famer shared a positive update.

Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Shares Positive Jalen Hurts Update

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles shake hands following the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“I had an opportunity to talk to him a little bit,” McNabb said on Eagles Collective, while sharing his family’s personal experience that relates to what Hurts is going through.

The former Eagles quarterback would later state that Hurts was “doing well.”

“He’s in good spirits,” McNabb added.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 NFL Season

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026 NFL season, Hurts wasn’t dealing with any setbacks. He thrived through the first two weeks of action, leading the Eagles to a 2-0 start.

The Eagles slipped on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, and it all started going downhill from there.

After the October 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts popped up on the injury report due to a calf issue. He still played in the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Eagles prepared for the Carolina Panthers, Hurts was ruled out suddenly midway through the week. Eventually, the Eagles placed him on the injured reserve, and he isn’t expected to make his way back out on the field until 2027 at the earliest.

“All that matters about is his health,” McNabb said.

“It’s beyond football. I think we can take the football, you know, situation out and just focus more on what this looks like for Jalen for his life, and that’s the main thing.”

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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