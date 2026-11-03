Since it was revealed that Jalen Hurts is dealing with blood clots and is likely out for the rest of the 2026 NFL season, the public hasn’t heard from the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

Privately, the former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb has had a chance to speak with his former franchise’s one-time Super Bowl MVP.

While McNabb didn’t dive into specific details about what Hurts and McNabb spoke about, the Eagles Hall of Famer shared a positive update.

Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Shares Positive Jalen Hurts Update

“I had an opportunity to talk to him a little bit,” McNabb said on Eagles Collective, while sharing his family’s personal experience that relates to what Hurts is going through.

The former Eagles quarterback would later state that Hurts was “doing well.”

“He’s in good spirits,” McNabb added.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 NFL Season

Going into the 2026 NFL season, Hurts wasn’t dealing with any setbacks. He thrived through the first two weeks of action, leading the Eagles to a 2-0 start.

The Eagles slipped on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, and it all started going downhill from there.

After the October 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts popped up on the injury report due to a calf issue. He still played in the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As the Eagles prepared for the Carolina Panthers, Hurts was ruled out suddenly midway through the week. Eventually, the Eagles placed him on the injured reserve, and he isn’t expected to make his way back out on the field until 2027 at the earliest.

“All that matters about is his health,” McNabb said.

“It’s beyond football. I think we can take the football, you know, situation out and just focus more on what this looks like for Jalen for his life, and that’s the main thing.”