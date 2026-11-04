The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-6 to start the 2026 NFL season. They haven’t won a game since Week 2.

If you ask the fan base, the sky is falling. It’s time to reset, and nothing is off the table as far as trades and firings go.

However, if you ask a player who’s been in the building since 2024, they’ll say that somehow, the locker room is in a better place than it was last season, when the Eagles posted an 11-6 record to win the NFC East.

Eagles Veteran Makes Shocking Reveal On State Of The Locker Room

“How it was in the building [last year], it felt a lot worse than this because we were winning, but it felt like we shouldn’t have been winning at times,” Hunt admitted on 94WIP.

“But now we’re just not winning, so everybody’s on the same page in finding an answer, staying positive, and nobody’s quitting.”

Obviously, this isn’t some feel-good statement. While the Eagles are confident that the sky isn’t falling within their locker room, the results and eye test continue to say otherwise. The statement brings more of a shock factor than anything.

It was pretty telling throughout the 2025 NFL season that something was off in the locker room. Typically, winning cures all, but the Eagles still had issues as they repeated as division champions, while coming off a Super Bowl-winning season.

The first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season felt like a shift. The Eagles won tight games, and everybody was happy. It quickly fell apart with injuries, a shocking retirement, and clear struggles from the front office, the coaching staff, and the guys on the field. The Eagles have been battling a strong domino effect of failure.

Hunt suggests that everybody is banding together through the bad times, but that doesn’t change the results. The Eagles are entering Week 9 sitting last in the NFC East.