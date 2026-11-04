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Eagles Veteran Makes Shocking Reveal On State Of The Locker Room

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Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-6 to start the 2026 NFL season. They haven’t won a game since Week 2.

If you ask the fan base, the sky is falling. It’s time to reset, and nothing is off the table as far as trades and firings go.

However, if you ask a player who’s been in the building since 2024, they’ll say that somehow, the locker room is in a better place than it was last season, when the Eagles posted an 11-6 record to win the NFC East.

Eagles Veteran Makes Shocking Reveal On State Of The Locker Room

Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammate Azeez Ojulari #13 after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“How it was in the building [last year], it felt a lot worse than this because we were winning, but it felt like we shouldn’t have been winning at times,” Hunt admitted on 94WIP.

“But now we’re just not winning, so everybody’s on the same page in finding an answer, staying positive, and nobody’s quitting.”

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after their 55-23 win against to the Washington Commanders during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Obviously, this isn’t some feel-good statement. While the Eagles are confident that the sky isn’t falling within their locker room, the results and eye test continue to say otherwise. The statement brings more of a shock factor than anything.

It was pretty telling throughout the 2025 NFL season that something was off in the locker room. Typically, winning cures all, but the Eagles still had issues as they repeated as division champions, while coming off a Super Bowl-winning season.

The first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season felt like a shift. The Eagles won tight games, and everybody was happy. It quickly fell apart with injuries, a shocking retirement, and clear struggles from the front office, the coaching staff, and the guys on the field. The Eagles have been battling a strong domino effect of failure.

Hunt suggests that everybody is banding together through the bad times, but that doesn’t change the results. The Eagles are entering Week 9 sitting last in the NFC East.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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