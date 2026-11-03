Ex-Eagles Star Gets Shocking Release From Buffalo Bills

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is on the move… again.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gardner-Johnson has been released by the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran safety’s move comes after he served a one-game suspension with the Bills. Two weeks ago, Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the Bills’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at another player.

Now, Gardner-Johnson is set to hit the open market, which has become a trend over the past few NFL seasons.

The Ex-Eagle’s NFL Career

Back in 2019, Gardner-Johnson landed in the NFL during the fourth round. He joined the New Orleans Saints, where he played cornerback to begin his career.

After starring in New Orleans for three seasons, the Gardner-Johnson found himself moved to the Eagles in an offseason trade.

During the 2022 NFL season, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Eagles. He produced 67 tackles, deflected eight passes, and had a career-high six interceptions, which led the league that year.

In 2023, Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions for one season. He became a free agent in the following offseason and returned to the Eagles.

In 2024, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles. He had 59 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and another six interceptions to tie his career-high. The Eagles won the Super Bowl that season with a dominant defensive performance in the big game.

Although Gardner-Johnson was a key piece within the Eagles’ secondary, he was traded to the Houston Texans during the 2025 offseason. Gardner-Johnson played in just three games with the Texans. He finished the season with the Chicago Bears, before joining the Bills ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

It’s unclear what’s next for Johnson. While the Eagles could use safety help, the 28-year-old is more than likely looking for a winning situation. At 2-6, the Eagles are a tough sell to any win-now veteran.