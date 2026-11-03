NFL Insider Links Chiefs To Eagles’ Star Lineman

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ trade plans, the league isn’t anticipating a fire sale. A big name like Saquon Barkley won’t get moved.

But if the Eagles are going to make a blockbuster deal, one NFL insider suggests it could be a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, who just might target the left tackle, Jordan Mailata.

In a rundown of trade notes regarding the Eagles, Jason La Canfora notes that an NFL GM recently mentioned Mailata as a “blockbuster” option.

“That would be a blockbuster trade. You have to protect the quarterback, no matter who that is next year, and that’s a damn good tackle who has a lot of good football left to play,” the anonymous GM told La Canfora.

The insider added: “The Chiefs may be the team to watch with Mailata, who has effectively a veteran-minimum salary and is signed through 2028.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spent the first half of his Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia, and he has had a lot of upheaval on his offensive line. Now, suddenly free-agent running back Kenneth Walker isn’t on a record pace anymore, and the Chiefs will be making multiple moves ahead of the deadline as we hear it. But the price would have to be high.”

Should The Eagles Consider Moving Jordan Mailata?

The Chiefs would have to blow the Eagles away with offers to get Mailata off their hands.

If Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office landed a second-round pick for Cam Jurgens, you can bet they would want a real haul for Mailata.

For starters, the Eagles’ offensive line has struggled like no other in 2026. While there are glaring issues week after week, Mailata never gets talked about, which is a good thing. He’s still holding it down at left tackle, despite the issues across the board.

Beyond his current value, Mailata is one of those rare players who comes in as a homegrown and has an impact beyond the field. For several seasons, Mailata has been an Eagles captain. He is a clear leader for the team and is one of the most important voices in the organization, and he is a helping hand when things are going badly.

If the Eagles aren’t planning to hit reset and completely rebuild in 2027, then there is no true incentive to move Mailata. The All-Pro is still playing at a high level, and is just 29. The Eagles don’t need to make this trade for the sake of doing so.