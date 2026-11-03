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NFL Insider Links Chiefs To Eagles’ Star Lineman

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Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ trade plans, the league isn’t anticipating a fire sale. A big name like Saquon Barkley won’t get moved.

But if the Eagles are going to make a blockbuster deal, one NFL insider suggests it could be a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, who just might target the left tackle, Jordan Mailata.

In a rundown of trade notes regarding the Eagles, Jason La Canfora notes that an NFL GM recently mentioned Mailata as a “blockbuster” option.

“That would be a blockbuster trade. You have to protect the quarterback, no matter who that is next year, and that’s a damn good tackle who has a lot of good football left to play,” the anonymous GM told La Canfora.

The insider added: “The Chiefs may be the team to watch with Mailata, who has effectively a veteran-minimum salary and is signed through 2028.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spent the first half of his Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia, and he has had a lot of upheaval on his offensive line. Now, suddenly free-agent running back Kenneth Walker isn’t on a record pace anymore, and the Chiefs will be making multiple moves ahead of the deadline as we hear it. But the price would have to be high.”

Should The Eagles Consider Moving Jordan Mailata?

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Chiefs would have to blow the Eagles away with offers to get Mailata off their hands.

If Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office landed a second-round pick for Cam Jurgens, you can bet they would want a real haul for Mailata.

For starters, the Eagles’ offensive line has struggled like no other in 2026. While there are glaring issues week after week, Mailata never gets talked about, which is a good thing. He’s still holding it down at left tackle, despite the issues across the board.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: Jordan Mailata #68 and Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walk out of the tunnel prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Beyond his current value, Mailata is one of those rare players who comes in as a homegrown and has an impact beyond the field. For several seasons, Mailata has been an Eagles captain. He is a clear leader for the team and is one of the most important voices in the organization, and he is a helping hand when things are going badly.

If the Eagles aren’t planning to hit reset and completely rebuild in 2027, then there is no true incentive to move Mailata. The All-Pro is still playing at a high level, and is just 29. The Eagles don’t need to make this trade for the sake of doing so.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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