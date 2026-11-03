Former Eagles Super Bowl-Winning Coach Hits Team With Brutal Truth Bomb

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2026 season is already on the brink of ending, with the team sitting at 2-6.

Philly has lost six straight games, including a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. Things won’t get easier for the Birds, as they face the New York Giants next.

The Eagles have all kinds of problems, including injuries and coaching inconsistencies. This is leading to some hard truths the franchise will have to face over the next nine games, and they got the message from a familiar face.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Coach Talks Team’s 2026 Struggles

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles walks on to the field prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spoke with Kyle Brandt on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” regarding the team’s recent struggles. Pederson shared what he has noticed about the team.

“Well, the immediate future doesn’t look really bright. You know, losing six straight games, losing your starting quarterback for the season, and it’s devastating. And then the amount of injuries, Lane Johnson retires, but to me, we put a lot of focus on the offense, right? This is a passing league. This is a put-up-points league. This is one of those things where we want exciting football. And right now the Eagles on offense are not exciting whatsoever because quite frankly, they don’t know who’s going to be active on game day, in my opinion. And the guys that don’t practice during the week that show up on game day, it’s hard. It’s hard to go out there and execute, especially when you’re playing one of the top schedules in the National Football League and all of that. But this team is— they definitely lost their way offensively a little bit. The injuries have piled up. But focus on the defense a little bit. You’ve still got a healthy defense. You still got that defensive line. Put a lot of resources into that D-line, and those guys, those guys need to step up and help the offense, right? It’s a three-phase team: offense, defense, and special teams. And right now, defensively, they’re not pulling their weight. And so Coach Sirianni has got those answers to address as well, or answers to fix. And come up with something as they go in and really try to compete for the NFC East, which is kind of flipped all upside down.”

Pederson went 42-37-1 as the Eagles’ head coach. He led the team to three playoff appearances and won the Super Bowl in 2017.

Eagles Have Tough Task Ahead of Them in Week 9

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Eagles have to find a way to salvage the season against the Giants. This is the last game before the bye week, which could bring a lot of change.

Another loss would certainly solidify their playoff hopes as dead. They enter the week with a 2% chance of making the postseason, according to NBC.

Philly has to get things figured out within the coaching staff before the Eagles players return to the practice field. This is the biggest week of the season for the team in terms of preparation.