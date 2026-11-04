Eagles Suddenly Part Ways With DB Nearing Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles were getting close to needing to activate cornerback Jakorian Bennett from injured reserve. Otherwise, the team risked losing Bennett for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, though, the Eagles decided to cut the defensive back instead.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles moved on from Bennett. The team confirmed the departure on its website.

Bennett had been on IR since the NFL roster deadline at the end of August. He sustained a knee injury during training camp, but the Eagles designated the cornerback to return.

That obviously won’t be the case now with his exit.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett spent the first two campaigns of his career with the Raiders from 2023-24.

Bennett played 11 games for the Eagles last season. He started one of those contests.

In addition to the cornerback, Philadelphia also announced releasing wide receiver Quentin Skinner from the practice squad Tuesday. Skinner spent a week with the team.

Eagles Decide to Cut CB Jakorian Bennett

Philadelphia cutting Bennett comes as at least a mild surprise. The team opened his 21-day practice window before Week 6. Bennett fully participated over the last several practices for the Eagles, but with the 21-day window close to expiring, Philadelphia chose to part ways with Bennett rather than finding room for him on the active roster.

That could be to the cornerback’s benefit. If the Eagles hadn’t activated Bennett before his 21-day window expired, he would have needed to sit out the rest of the campaign.

Now a free agent, Bennett can sign with a new team if he proves to be healthy. Obviously, that will allow him to play somewhere else to finish this season.

With the Eagles last year, Bennett played 98 defensive snaps in 11 games. He also received a career-high 58 special teams snaps.

While playing for the Raiders, Bennett averaged 410 defensive snaps per season from 2023-24. With the Raiders, he posted 58 combined tackles and 11 pass defenses in 24 games. Bennett started 11 of those contests.

The cornerback played his college career at Maryland from 2020-22. He registered 26 pass defenses and five interceptions in 28 games. Bennett had 13 pass defenses and three picks during the 2021 campaign for the Terrapins.

Philadelphia Also Moves on From WR Quentin Skinner

Skinner just joined the Eagles practice squad ahead of Week 8. But he will become a free agent again with his official release.

The wideout appeared in one game for the New York Jets last season. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills before coming to the Eagles.

“Skinner started his NFL career in 2025 by signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent,” wrote Philadelphiaeagles.com. “The former Kansas Jayhawk was then signed to the Jets’ active roster late in the year after spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He made one catch for 10 yards in Week 18 against the Bills, as well as a diving catch for a two-point conversion from Brady Cook in that same game.

“He was waived in August as part of the Jets’ final roster cuts before signing to the Eagles’ practice squad last week.”

Skinner registered 80 catches, 1,584 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in five college seasons at Kansas.