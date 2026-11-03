Eagles Coach Has Must-Hear Perspective On Struggling $98 Million Vet

A lot of money is going to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive line during the 2026 NFL season.

One of the team’s highest-paid players is Jonathan Greenard, who inked a four-year, $98.0 million extension with the Eagles after being traded to them.

Unfortunately, the Eagles haven’t received a great return on investment.

Greenard’s Eagles stint has been full of injuries and underwhelming play. Still, the team’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, wants Eagles fans to understand just how difficult it is for the 29-year-old pass rusher to be productive at the moment.

Eagles Coach Drops Must-Hear Perspective On Struggling $98 Million Player

“Very, very little practice. I mean, when I say very little, minuscule. He missed all of training camp, missed the first two weeks of the season, no practice. Started practicing. Was on a pitch count. Played 19 plays. It’s going to increase the next week. Got hurt early in that game. Didn’t finish that game. Didn’t play the next game, and he’s been limited in practice,” Fangio said on Tuesday.

“You know, contrary to some people’s popular belief, practice is important. He has had next to none.”

Fangio’s perspective is understandable. Greenard couldn’t play at all during training camp due to a pec injury. Greenard had to play in game action just to ramp up, and his body hasn’t responded well. Along with the pec injury, Greenard has dealt with an ankle injury.

The veteran edge rusher has appeared in just five games this year. He has two tackles and one hit on the quarterback. That’s an underwhelming line for a guy who inked a deal that’s nearly $100 million.

The Eagles are obviously going to hope that Greenard bounces back as time goes on, but the pass rusher hasn’t proven anything just yet. The Eagles’ perspective is understandable, but so is the frustration coming from the outside. The defensive line simply hasn’t been good enough, and Greenard’s struggles are part of the reason why.