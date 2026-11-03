Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Coach Has Must-Hear Perspective On Struggling $98 Million Vet

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A lot of money is going to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive line during the 2026 NFL season.

One of the team’s highest-paid players is Jonathan Greenard, who inked a four-year, $98.0 million extension with the Eagles after being traded to them.

Unfortunately, the Eagles haven’t received a great return on investment.

Greenard’s Eagles stint has been full of injuries and underwhelming play. Still, the team’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, wants Eagles fans to understand just how difficult it is for the 29-year-old pass rusher to be productive at the moment.

Eagles Coach Drops Must-Hear Perspective On Struggling $98 Million Player

Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during warmups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

“Very, very little practice. I mean, when I say very little, minuscule. He missed all of training camp, missed the first two weeks of the season, no practice. Started practicing. Was on a pitch count. Played 19 plays. It’s going to increase the next week. Got hurt early in that game. Didn’t finish that game. Didn’t play the next game, and he’s been limited in practice,” Fangio said on Tuesday.

“You know, contrary to some people’s popular belief, practice is important. He has had next to none.”

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Fangio’s perspective is understandable. Greenard couldn’t play at all during training camp due to a pec injury. Greenard had to play in game action just to ramp up, and his body hasn’t responded well. Along with the pec injury, Greenard has dealt with an ankle injury.

The veteran edge rusher has appeared in just five games this year. He has two tackles and one hit on the quarterback. That’s an underwhelming line for a guy who inked a deal that’s nearly $100 million.

The Eagles are obviously going to hope that Greenard bounces back as time goes on, but the pass rusher hasn’t proven anything just yet. The Eagles’ perspective is understandable, but so is the frustration coming from the outside. The defensive line simply hasn’t been good enough, and Greenard’s struggles are part of the reason why.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Eagles News

More Heavy on Eagles News ↓