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Eagles Practice Rumor Is A Bad Look For Nick Sirianni

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Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One day after the Philadelphia Eagles‘ disappointing loss on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, it was revealed that Nick Sirianni went off on his team at practice just days before the game.

“Sources say Nick Sirianni stopped practice on Thursday and really let the team have it, with mistakes being made and Nick was stressing the details,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first half of the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Several players thought it was necessary. Point is there are some issues with details coming up during the week of preparation and the corrections need to carry over to the games.”

While Sirianni’s reported decision to lay into his team should be viewed as a positive look for the head coach, it doesn’t quite land, considering the results.

Is Nick Sirianni Losing The Team?

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s fair to question the head coach’s status from a respect standpoint.

Sirianni certainly isn’t wrong for coaching his team hard, especially when the team is struggling, and the results aren’t anywhere near the team’s standard.

But there isn’t any way to positively spin this situation. The Eagles came out on Sunday Night Football and looked like the same unprepared, struggling team as they did in the previous few weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Of course, the Eagles are dealing with a ton of injuries, which certainly help Sirianni’s case, but when effort starts to come into question, that’s when Sirianni’s seat will get hot.

Since Sirianni isn’t the play-caller, he’s counted on to be a motivator. If laying into his team falls flat, then that’s a major issue for the Eagles. It’s unclear whether the Eagles would truly consider moving on from Sirianni if this ends up being the lost season it feels like. But as the losses pile up–so do the negative signs about Sirianni’s future.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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