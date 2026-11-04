Eagles Practice Rumor Is A Bad Look For Nick Sirianni

One day after the Philadelphia Eagles‘ disappointing loss on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, it was revealed that Nick Sirianni went off on his team at practice just days before the game.

“Sources say Nick Sirianni stopped practice on Thursday and really let the team have it, with mistakes being made and Nick was stressing the details,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

“Several players thought it was necessary. Point is there are some issues with details coming up during the week of preparation and the corrections need to carry over to the games.”

While Sirianni’s reported decision to lay into his team should be viewed as a positive look for the head coach, it doesn’t quite land, considering the results.

Is Nick Sirianni Losing The Team?

It’s fair to question the head coach’s status from a respect standpoint.

Sirianni certainly isn’t wrong for coaching his team hard, especially when the team is struggling, and the results aren’t anywhere near the team’s standard.

But there isn’t any way to positively spin this situation. The Eagles came out on Sunday Night Football and looked like the same unprepared, struggling team as they did in the previous few weeks.

Of course, the Eagles are dealing with a ton of injuries, which certainly help Sirianni’s case, but when effort starts to come into question, that’s when Sirianni’s seat will get hot.

Since Sirianni isn’t the play-caller, he’s counted on to be a motivator. If laying into his team falls flat, then that’s a major issue for the Eagles. It’s unclear whether the Eagles would truly consider moving on from Sirianni if this ends up being the lost season it feels like. But as the losses pile up–so do the negative signs about Sirianni’s future.