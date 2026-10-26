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Tanner McKee Gets Good News On Saquon Barkley Before Eagles-Cowboys

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles can use all the help they can get going into their Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley seems to be trending in the right direction, which is obviously a positive signal for the Eagles, who are expected to miss several key offensive players.

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“Trending towards playing tonight for the Eagles, returning to action,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday morning.

“The running back has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last couple of weeks. Can’t guarantee it right now; they have to see how he goes through the day, certainly through warmups, but everything is looking good for Barkley to return to action here.”

Tanner McKee Gets Good News On Saquon Barkley Before Eagles-Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The new starting quarterback Tanner McKee didn’t enter an easy situation last week when he suited up against the Carolina Panthers. It doesn’t get any easier in Week 7.

Barkley is hoping to help out as much as possible. It’s unclear what kind of condition he’ll be in after missing multiple games due to a hamstring injury, but any bit of help for McKee could be a difference-maker.

“He’s a big Tanner McKee guy,” Garafolo said of Barkley.

“Those two are buddies. I believe they play a lot of golf together. I know he wants to be out there as much as he possibly can for McKee. So, it looks like that’s going to be the case. I can’t guarantee it, but it is trending in that direction.”

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a snap during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

McKee will be down two wide receivers on Monday. DeVonta Smith’s hamstring injury remains an issue. After missing practice leading up to this past weekend, it was clear that Smith was on pace to miss more time.

As for Dontayvion Wicks, he’s been playing through some setbacks, but this one will take him out. McKee will be looking for Darius Cooper, Dallas Goedert, Makai Lemon, and Hollywood Brown in the passing game.

The Eagles hope that Barkley will be able to take some carries for the first time since the Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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