Eagles Urged to Replace Jalen Hurts With 12,741-Yard Bust Before Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to stay in playoff contention despite not having Jalen Hurts as a starter for the rest of the 2026 season.

Hurts has been ruled out with a blood clot that started in his calf and has spread to his lungs. He is expected to make a full recovery, but Tanner McKee will replace him for the time being.

McKee had a subpar first start of the 2026 season in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He is now set for his second start in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Eagles aren’t big fans of his, they have a solid option to replace McKee and Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Trade for Another Quarterback

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper listed his top 50 trade candidates on his trade deadline big board. At number 39, it was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones with his only best fit being the Eagles.

“Jones is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. He should, at some point, get another chance to start. That will most likely come in 2027, as Jones is in the final year of a two-year deal he signed with the 49ers. But could a team in need of a quarterback — like the Eagles, if they don’t take the retool avenue — convince the 49ers to make a deal with an over-the-top offer? It’s unlikely. But again, we’re trying to have fun here. The 49ers are contenders after a 6-0 start, and keeping some insurance behind MVP frontrunner Brock Purdy makes more sense.”

Jones has started 57 of the 64 games he has appeared in. He has thrown for 12,741 yards and 67 touchdowns to 50 interceptions.

Before the 49ers, the New England Patriots selected Jones with a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has since played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Patriots.

Could Mac Jones Be a Good Fit for the Eagles’ Offense in 2026?

Jones would easily be an upgrade at the quarterback position over McKee. Jones brings experience, and seeing what a good football team looks like in the 49ers is a plus.

It doesn’t seem likely, though, that the 49ers would be open to making a trade. They have had a rough track record with injuries over the last few years and want to keep their good backups on the team.

The Eagles would be wise to at least call San Francisco. They would want to see what trade compensation would be required. Philly would have to give up a high draft pick for Jones and would most likely keep him in the conversation as a future starter.

All of this depends on how they play the next two weeks. If they are sitting with just two or three wins, the Eagles most likely punt the season and trade players away. If they are in the thick of the playoff hunt, Jones could be a guy they target.