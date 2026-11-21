It’s hard to question Zach Ertz’s loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles.

When he re-signed with the team ahead of Week 3, Ertz was added to the practice squad. For three straight weeks, he suited up on game day, but as an elevated practice squad player.

After Week 5, the Eagles didn’t go ahead and sign Ertz to the active roster. Weeks went by, and he continued to be inactive on game day.

Nobody would’ve blamed Ertz for leaving the Eagles. If there was another situation that would’ve gotten him on the field, then Ertz would’ve been wise to take it.

However, Ertz made it clear that his decision to stick with the Eagles is directly tied to his connection with the organization.

Zach Ertz’s Emotional Investment In Eagles Ultimately Pays Off

The Eagles didn’t get Ertz on the active roster right away, but they did right by him after the trade deadline and the bye week.

Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers game, Ertz was officially elevated from the practice squad and will stay that way.

“When I signed here, possibly my last year, I wanted to go to a place where there was an emotional tie. This was obviously at the top of the list in terms of emotional investments,” Ertz told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s been a blessing to be back. Obviously, the season hasn’t gone where we wanted–where I wanted–but I’m not focused on the previous nine weeks. I’m focused on being the best version of myself. I feel like I’ve gotten healthier the past three or four weeks being on the practice squad, folks in our practice. I feel like I’ve gotten better. I’ve got the defense better. The players, I feel like, respect where I’m at and I’m trying to pour into them, and so I’m focused on making an impact, whether it’s on the field on Sundays or in this building during the week.”

What’s The Plan For Zach Ertz?

The veteran tight end isn’t totally sure about his role for the remainder of the season.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert healthy, along with the rookie Eli Stowers, who has a lot to learn. Ertz might not get a ton of playing time in front of them, but that doesn’t seem to be a major issue for the veteran tight end.

Clearly, Ertz has embraced a mentor role on the Eagles for his second stint. Now, he’ll at least get a chance to be rewarded with some game-day snaps.