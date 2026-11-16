Cameron Heyward Offers Blunt Remark on Steelers Loss to Bengals

As the staying goes, the first step in fixing a problem is admitting there is one. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward appeared to do that Sunday night after the team’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Heyward didn’t mince words while speaking to reporters on the 38-18 defeat.

“We did not execute at a good enough level to win. Gotta own it,” said Heyward, via Pittsburgh Sports Tonight’s Ashley Wenskoski. “It’s one game. I tip my cap to them. They did a really good job today.

“But man, we got our ass kicked today.”

Heyward appeared to be speaking generally with his execution remark. But it applied to both the offense and the defense.

Arguably the hottest running back in the league, Jaylen Warren, averaged just 2.1 yards per carry against Cincinnati. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw seven incompletions to start the night, and the Steelers offense was near negative net passing yards at one point in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reached 300 passing yards with three touchdowns before halftime. Burrow added another passing score in the third quarter to essentially put the contest out of reach.

Steelers Embarrassed in Loss to Bengals

It’s rare for NFL players to admit they suffered a butt kicking. But Heyward wasn’t wrong.

The Bengals dominated the first three quarters, particularly the first half. What was most surprising was how much more physical Cincinnati was than Pittsburgh.

The Steelers defense was aggressive with early blitz calls, but the unit didn’t create any pressure on Burrow in the first quarter. The Bengals quarterback completed his first seven passes and then had an 11-completion streak in the half as well.

On offense, the Steelers offense couldn’t possess the ball to help their defense. Amazingly, Pittsburgh had one minute of possession in the first quarter. The Steelers had 40 offensive yards in the entire first half.

Like just about every Steelers player, Heyward had a night to forget. He finished with one tackle.

With the defeat, the Steelers dropped to 6-3 this season and into second place in the AFC North. The Bengals won their fifth straight to improve to 7-2.