Mike McCarthy Gets Candid About the Steelers’ ‘Decisive’ Loss to Bengals

Unable to deny what happened, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke candidly after his team’s 38-18 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the Sunday Night Football stage.

Mike McCarthy Can’t Deny What Happened Against the Bengals

“Disappointed in the performance, clearly. We were beaten decisively,” said a blunt McCarthy to reporters like the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski during his postgame press conference in Cincinnati.

McCarthy then even admitted that he worried about a “letdown” coming off four-straight wins and the bye week. And that’s exactly what occurred, as the Steelers trailed throughout the entire game and lost every statistical category convincingly.

The numbers told every bit of the story, or more accurately, the nightmare that was the latest matchup with the Bengals. Pittsburgh’s defense allowed 484 yards, mostly through the air. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow even approached the most passing yards ever against a Steelers team, tossing 409 while completing 35-of-44 attempts.

Aaron Rodgers Endured Hs Worst Game of the Season

And even worse than how the defense played, Aaron Rodgers and the offense failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter. Rodgers, who opened the night with six-straight incompletion, was 15-for-29 for only 143 yards, his lowest output of yards on the season.

Cincinnati dominated time of possession as well, controlling the ball for 35:09 compared to 24:51.

The rough night cost the Steelers the top spot in the AFC North, too. At 6-3, McCarthy’s Steelers, likely to face more criticism and comments about being frauds all throughout the coming week, sit one game back of the now 7-2 Bengals.