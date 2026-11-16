In addition to losing the game on Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers also lost a key player. Offensive lineman Mason McCormick had to be carted off late in the second quarter of their 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With fans interested in the prognosis of McCormick’s apparent lower-right leg injury, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update and discussed what his young guard means to the team.

“Working through the information gathering. Hopefully some good news continues. Any time you have a significant injury, it’s important to get all the information. Sitting with him last night, he’s got a great attitude,” said McCarthy about McCormick to reporters like Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during his Monday afternoon press conference.

He then added why McCormick is so important to the group, both on and off the field.

McCormick’s Impact Extends Off the Field

“Mason is clearly one of the leaders on the team. When you come into an organization, you have opportunities [to see] who’s viewed as the captains of the locker room. We did that…and he’s in that group.”

Despite only playing at the FCS level at South Dakota State, McCormick earned recognition from the NFL due to being named a member of the FCS All-American first-team twice and playing a role on two national championship teams.

The Steelers selected the South Dakota native in the fourth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.