Heavy on Steelers Hub: Week 4 vs. Colts

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers hub, where you’ll find everything from game recaps to the latest highlights and news from Week 4.

The Steelers will visit their old AFC rival, the Indianapolis Colts, on September 29.

Steelers and Colts Meet in AFC Week 4 Showdown

Date/Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

Broadcast: CBS

Odds: Steelers favored by 2 (per BET MGM Sportsbook)

All-Time Series: Steelers 27-7

Last Meeting: Colts won 30-13 on December 16, 2023

Injury Report

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Russell Wilson – Out

RB Jaylen Warren – Out

LB Alex Highsmith – Out

G Isaac Seumalo – Out

TE Mycole Pruitt – Out

Quarterback Russell Wilson and guard Isaac Seumalo were attempting to dress in Week 4. But the Steelers ruled out Seumalo on September 28 because of his pectoral injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 29 that Wilson will be inactive because of his calf injury.

The other Steelers players who spent time on the injury report during the week entered the game in Week 4 without an injury designation.

Indianapolis Colts

CB Kenny Moore II – Out

DE Kwity Paye – Out

C Ryan Kelly – Questionable

DB Chris Lammons – Questionable

DE Tyquan Lewis – Questionable

OT Braden Smith – Questionable

Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Home Opener Against Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers defense took over the team’s home opener, holding the Chargers to negative yardage in the second half. That helped the Steelers erase a 3-point halftime deficit to win 20-10.

Quarterback Justin Fields found wideout Calvin Austin III for a 55-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to provide the Steelers the 10-point edge.

Fields will make his fourth straight start in Week 4 with Wilson still sidelined. He is trying to become the third quarterback in Steelers history to begin a season 4-0.

Fields never won even three consecutive starts in three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Colts Avoid 0-3 Start

Speaking of Chicago, the Colts defeated new quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears on September 22 21-16. The victory gave Indianapolis its first win of the season.

They are 1-1 at home in 2024.

The Colts held the Bears to only 63 rushing yards. In their first two games, though, the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers each ran for at least 213 yards versus the Colts defense.

Even without Warren in the backfield, the Steelers will likely have a run-first game plan in Week 4. Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson should see plenty of touches. Fields could also be heavily involved in the ground attack.

Steelers-Colts History

The Steelers have dominated the series versus the Colts, which dates back to 1950 when the Colts played in Baltimore.

Pittsburgh has won eight of the last nine matchups versus Indianapolis. However, the Steelers suffered an embarrassing 17-point defeat at the hands of Gardner Minshew and the Colts late last season.

That was the last time the Steelers lost in the regular season.

Mike Tomlin and, in particular, his defensive players would probably like to avenge that tough defeat.

The Steelers are 22-7 in the regular season against the Colts. Pittsburgh’s other five wins in the series came in the postseason.

At Lucas Oil Stadium, the Steelers own a 4-1 record. Mike Tomlin is 8-2 against Indianapolis as Pittsburgh’s head coach.