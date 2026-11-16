49ers’ Brock Purdy Makes Statement on Christian McCaffrey After Cowboys Win

If you tuned into the San Francisco 49ers’ 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, you probably ended up in awe of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Both put on an absolute clinic in what they described postgame as “backyard football.” They connected on broken-down plays on multiple occasions during the win.

Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to McCaffrey. The running back hauled in four catches for an astounding 161 yards and two scores.

McCaffrey also rushed 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy Makes Statement on McCaffrey

After the game, Purdy broke down both touchdown passes to McCaffrey, one that went for 74 yards and another that went for 66 yards.

As expected, Purdy showed his usual humility and deflected most of the praise onto his running back.

“I dropped back and thought one of their backers was going to pop out on Christian, but I think D Winters ended up blitzing and then I was like, oh, Christian’s there,” Purdy said when asked about the second TD pass to McCaffrey. “So, yeah, great matchup on our end, great play call by Kyle, and it was just a great play in the moment for Christian to see space, and feel space, and keep his angle thin. All I had to do was put it on him and make him go make a play.”

Speaking about the first touchdown to McCaffrey, Purdy said, “Made a scramble play, our read wasn’t there… so got outside the pocket, scrambled around and then last minute Christian just did a good job just knowing he’s in protection, but on the scramble drill still leaking down the field and being a threat and feeling space and sort of just giving me an easy, ‘Hey, I’m here,’ and I’m glad I was able to find him and he made the rest happen.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy FULL POSTGAME Press Conference After Beating Cowboys in Week 11 #NFL #49ers https://t.co/tKdI491CMd — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) November 16, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, but one connection that has remained consistent every game is Purdy to McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has become Purdy’s safety blanket out of the backfield, and that connection creates quite the dilemma for defenses when the two get in rhythm, as they did on Sunday.

With the victory, the 49ers improved to 8-1 on the season and remain firmly in first place in the NFC West. They’ll now turn their attention to a massive Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this week.