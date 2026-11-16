49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History in Cowboys Win

Christian McCaffrey now stands alone in the record books. The San Francisco 49ers running back had at least 150 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. No other player in the Super Bowl era has done that in a single game, per Dylan Grausz of NBC Sports Bay Area.

A Historic Day for the San Francisco 49ers Offense

McCaffrey caught four passes for a team-high 161 yards and two touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 62 yards and a score. He finished with 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, and his 161 receiving yards were a career high.

Two long touchdowns stood out. His 74-yard score came in the second quarter. His 66-yard score came with just over three minutes left and turned out to be the game-winner. That made McCaffrey the first running back in NFL history with two receiving touchdowns of at least 65 yards in a game.

How McCaffrey Explained the Big Play

McCaffrey kept it simple when he described the 66-yard touchdown. He credited Brock Purdy and the look Dallas gave them.

“They brought pressure,” McCaffrey said. “They dropped a D-end on me, so that’s a perfect look for that play. Again, it was a great job by Brock getting the ball where it needed to be. It made it easy for me.”

He also described the thinking. “You just catch it and run as fast as you can to try to score. Don’t overthink it,” McCaffrey said. “You hope that nobody catches you, and you hope that you’re really fast so your teammates don’t catch up to you to celebrate, because it makes you look slow.”

Where McCaffrey Stands in the Record Books

The history did not stop there. McCaffrey is only the fourth running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 160 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a game, joining Jamaal Charles, Joe Cribbs and Eric Metcalf.

According to Next Gen Stats, he had 129 yards after the catch. That is the most by any NFL player in a game this season.

He now has 13 touchdowns this season, 10 rushing and three receiving. That makes him the fifth running back in NFL history with at least 12 touchdowns in six different seasons. LaDainian Tomlinson did it in eight seasons, while Derrick Henry and Emmitt Smith each did it in seven. Marcus Allen did it in six.

He also passed Keith Byars for fifth on the all-time receiving yards list for running backs. McCaffrey has 5,821 career receiving yards. Only Marshall Faulk, Larry Centers, Ronnie Harmon and Lenny Moore have more.

A Comeback to Remember

McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, then played just four games in 2024 because of injuries, including bilateral Achilles tendonitis, per Grausz. He came back last year and won Comeback Player of the Year.

At 30 years old, he is still producing. Through nine games, he has 519 rushing yards and 431 receiving yards.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are 8-1 for the first time since 2019. They head to Colorado Springs for a week of altitude training, then fly to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5:20 p.m. PT on “Sunday Night Football.” McCaffrey will have a chance to keep adding to his resume.