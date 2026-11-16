Dak Prescott Makes Honest Admission About 49ers Fans After Cowboys Loss

The San Francisco 49ers took the field in Dallas, and it did not feel like a road game. Red filled AT&T Stadium, and Dak Prescott noticed. “Unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours,” the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said after the 46-40 loss, per Pro Football Talk.

What Dak Prescott Said About the San Francisco 49ers Fans

Prescott said the Cowboys had expected a big 49ers crowd. Reporters asked him about it before the game. He said the team did not need a silent count.

“I think y’all even potentially asked me on Thursday about it, having this many 49er fans there,” Prescott said. “Tricked myself and told myself early on that the red was for my high school.”

He added that he had no complaints. “All I asked for is a great environment to play this game,” Prescott said. “It created a great atmosphere. So, we take the good out of it one way or another.”

Jerry Jones Not Surprised by 49ers Crowd

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about all the red in his building. He did not sound shocked.

“They always have a lot of fans here, and they travel really good,” Jones said. “We have a lot of them on the road ourselves, Cowboys fans. So it was not unexpected at all. We knew how many tickets that they were buying as we led up to this particular game.”

Jones also praised the visitors. “They’ve got an outstanding team,” he said. “They’ve got a team that certainly looks like a Super Bowl contender.”

What the San Francisco 49ers Gave Their Fans to Cheer

The fans had plenty to cheer. Christian McCaffrey racked up 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. The offense gained 584 yards.

The 49ers led by 19 points in the fourth quarter. Prescott then rallied Dallas with three touchdown drives. He finished with 343 yards and five touchdowns.

Fred Warner said the defense has to be better. The win still improved San Francisco to 8-1 and dropped the Cowboys to 4-6.

What’s Next for San Francisco

The 49ers head to Colorado Springs for a week of altitude training. Then they fly to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 22. The crowd will look different there, but San Francisco will take the road trip with a win in hand.