49ers’ Deebo Samuel Makes Feelings Clear on Brock Purdy After Cowboys Win

The San Francisco 49ers put together one of the most explosive offensive performances in franchise history on Sunday. The 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium produced 584 total yards and three scores that each traveled 65 yards or longer. Brock Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards with three touchdown throws. Christian McCaffrey racked up three touchdowns and 223 yards from scrimmage.

The 49ers improved to 8-1. The numbers were historic. San Francisco joined the 2000 Rams as the only teams in the last quarter century to record three touchdowns of 65-plus yards in a single game.

Deebo Samuel spoke after the game, and pointed to one of those plays in particular.

Samuel Pointed to One Play

Samuel broke a 70-yard reverse for a touchdown in the third quarter that pushed the 49ers’ lead to 31-19. The play was designed to let the blockers do the work, and they did. Trent Williams sprinted downfield to clear a path. Jordan Watkins got a piece of a defender.

And then there was Purdy. The quarterback took off downfield and threw his body into the block, helping spring Samuel to the end zone from 25 yards away.

Samuel noticed.

“Most importantly to me, Brock,” Samuel said. “I love all my teammates… but to get around and see Brock willing to lay it on the line for his brothers just shows that type of team we have.”

The play produced the touchdown. Samuel’s words after the game told you what it meant beyond the scoreboard.

The Locker Room Loved It

Purdy was still buzzing about the block after the game.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Purdy said. “Everyone was celebrating. I was like, ‘Hey, Deebo! Dude, me and Trent!’ Hopefully there’s a sick picture out there. I was pulling with Trent. Dude, it was sweet. I could be the next Juszczyk.”

Williams saw Purdy take off and knew what it meant. If the quarterback is blocking, there is green grass everywhere.

“If Brock was upfield blocking, that means there’s a lot of green grass, and you’re trying to get Deebo to the end zone,” Williams said. “So, I just kicked it into gear and just went and found somebody.”

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk offered the highest praise he could give.

“The highest compliment I can give anyone on the team is that they are a football player, and Brock is the epitome of that,” Juszczyk said. “Whatever he’s asked to do, he’s going to go do it.”

Final Word for the 49ers

Purdy threw for 389 yards on Sunday. He escaped pressure repeatedly, connected with McCaffrey on a 74-yard touchdown that started as a scramble, and never wavered despite taking five sacks. Linebacker Fred Warner called him the MVP of the league after the game.

But the play that defined the day was not a throw. It was a quarterback sprinting 25 yards downfield to throw a block on a reverse, grinning about it afterward, and asking if anyone got a picture.

Samuel saw his quarterback lay it on the line. That told him everything about who this team is.