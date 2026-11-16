49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Feelings Clear on Brock Purdy After Cowboys Win

The San Francisco 49ers escaped a shootout with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, earning a 46-40 victory behind another MVP-type performance from quarterback Brock Purdy.

While several players contributed on the offensive side of the ball, including Christian McCaffrey, who recorded a hat trick with three touchdowns, everything flowed through Purdy. He made throws all over the field, extended plays and, to be frank, dissected a Cowboys defense that couldn’t stop anybody all day.

Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for 21 yards. The Cowboys sacked him four times, but his response to those hits seemingly impressed head coach Kyle Shanahan the most.

Shanahan Makes Feelings Clear on Purdy’s Performance

Speaking to the media after the game, Shanahan praised his quarterback’s toughness. He said Purdy took several hard hits and seemed to hurt himself on a couple of plays, but never complained and continued to make plays.

“I mean it just shows how tough he is,” Shanahan said. “There was a couple times it seemed like he was hurt, and never told me anything was wrong so I’m assuming not, but he took some hits in that game. He hung in there, kept making big plays, and we all know how tough Brock is and he needed to be that way today.”

Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy’s toughness after getting sacked 5 times against The Cowboys: “I mean it just shows how tough he is. There was a couple times it seemed like he was hurt, and never told me anything was wrong so I’m assuming not, but he took some hits in that game. He hung in there, kept making big plays, and we all know how tough Brock is and he needed to be that way today.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 16, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

In his fifth NFL season, Purdy has been nothing short of dominant week in and week out, even while navigating a plethora of injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Purdy has firmly established himself as an MVP candidate through 10 weeks. Following Sunday’s win, he has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.