Ravens Get Injury Update on Chargers’ 1,000-Yard WR for MNF

The Baltimore Ravens need a win in the worst way after four straight losses have dropped them to 4-5 and put their season on life support.

Playing the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football could do the trick — especially now that the Chargers are missing one of their best players in star wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey will not travel to Baltimore with the team, and he has been ruled out for MNF,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (back) has been downgraded to out for tomorrow night’s game against the Ravens,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones wrote on X.

McConkey leads the Chargers with 17 receptions for 286 yards and 1 touchdown despite having already missed two games due to injuries.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s game in Baltimore,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

McConkey, Chargers in All-Time Miserable Season

McConkey, 6-foot and 185 pounds, was a 2nd-round pick (No. 34 overall) by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft after winning two College Football Playoff national championships at Georgia.

He started off his career with the Chargers on fire, with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie — he also set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single postseason game by a rookie with 9 receptions for 197 yards and 1 touchdown in a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

McConkey took a big step back in his second season, with 66 receptions for 789 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2025, before the Chargers completely fell apart in 2026 — they’re 0-8 and off to the franchise’s worst start in 26 years.

Ravens Need Defense to Step Up in Worst Way

For a defense that’s been getting consistently worked over the last month, not having to face McConkey is a huge bonus for the Ravens and their beleaguered secondary.

The Ravens have given up at least 30 points in the last three games — losses to the Bengals, Bills, and Jaguars — and in the 35-13 loss to the Bengals, all of Cincinnati’s points came in the second half.