49ers’ Fred Warner Makes Bold Brock Purdy Claim After Cowboys Game

Fred Warner has made up his mind about Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was asked about his quarterback after Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He did not hold back. “I promise you, he’s the MVP of our league,” Warner said. “He’s the best quarterback and I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Warner on Purdy’s Play

Warner broke down what he sees from Purdy week after week.

“He’s unbelievable, making the throws that he makes,” Warner said. “His feel in the pocket. Knowing where to go with the football. Throwing on the run.”

How Purdy Looked Against the Cowboys

The numbers back it up. Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His passer rating was 154.5. The offense piled up 584 yards and six touchdowns.

His best play came in the second quarter. On third-and-eight from the 49ers’ own 26, Purdy escaped pressure and ran right. He stopped, shook off a defender and found Christian McCaffrey, who ran 74 yards for a touchdown.

Purdy Credits the Play, McCaffrey Credits Purdy

Purdy kept it simple. “I wasn’t going to do that, then all of a sudden I just felt Christian pop,” he said. “So, I stopped and got him the ball.”

McCaffrey gave the credit back. “Just some backyard football,” he said. “Brock did a great job keeping the play alive.”

Purdy also helped as a blocker. On Deebo Samuel’s 70-yard reverse touchdown, he raced downfield with Trent Williams to clear a lane. “I was pulling with Trent,” Purdy joked. “I’ll be the next Juszczyk.”

San Francisco 49ers Offense Makes History

McCaffrey made history in the win. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 150 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game, per Dylan Grausz of NBC Sports Bay Area. He finished with 161 receiving yards on four catches and 62 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The defense did not have the same night. Dallas scored 40 points, and Warner said the group has to be better, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “The offense, they carried us today,” Warner said.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are 8-1, their best start since 2019. They head to Colorado Springs for a week of altitude training, then fly to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings.