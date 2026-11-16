49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Drops Honest Quote After Historic Performance

It wasn’t a good defensive showing for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys, but a shootout doesn’t bother them one bit.

The 49ers rallied for a thrilling 46-40 shootout victory behind a historic performance from running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey recorded a hat trick with three touchdowns, hauling in four catches for 161 yards and two receiving TDs. He also rushed 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

According to ESPN Insights, McCaffrey became the first 49ers player with 200 scrimmage yards and three TDs in a regular-season game since wide receiver Jerry Rice in 1995.

He also became the first RB in NFL history to record multiple 65-plus-yard receiving touchdowns in the same game.

What a day for Christian McCaffrey vs Dallas! 🏈161 receiving yards – most by a RB in a game since Jamaal Charles had 195 in 2013

🏈First 49ers player with 200 scrimmage yards and 3 TD in a regular season game since Jerry Rice in 1995

🏈First RB with multiple 60-yd Rec TD in a game since Eric Metcalf in 1992 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 16, 2026

McCaffrey Drops Honest Quote on Performance

The dual-threat RB made it clear that you never know what type of role you’ll have going into a game or how you’ll impact it.

“You never know,” McCaffrey said. “You go into each game… you don’t really predict anything. Again, you just have to have the right mindset on a play that’s going to break. You trust your instincts and play fast.”

When asked about quarterback Brock Purdy extending plays and making something out of nothing, McCaffrey described it as “back-yard football.”

“It really is backyard football at that point,” McCaffrey added. “We all played it as kids at recess, and you draw up plays on your hand, and it never happens. You ever tell a 5-year-old to run a post route, and he just runs a corner and something else, but he’s open? That’s kind of what that was. Again, I think those little decisions that you make in games, from Brock to scramble, not to just surrender the play but to keep it alive. That’s a big deal. There’s no planning that goes into that. It’s just him doing a great job playing ball.”

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco improved to 8-1 with Sunday’s victory and remains firmly atop the NFC West with a three-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Things won’t get any easier for the 49ers, though, as they’ll travel to face the Minnesota Vikings next week before hosting the Seattle Seahawks the following week.