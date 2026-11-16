49ers’ Fred Warner Sends Blunt Message After Cowboys Win

The San Francisco 49ers won 46-40, but Fred Warner was not celebrating. The All-Pro linebacker said the defense has to be better after the Dallas Cowboys put up 40 points. “Obviously I got a big ego when it comes to things like that,” Warner said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Warner on the Defense’s Standard

Warner held himself and the defense to a high bar. He said he planned to watch film on the flight to Colorado Springs.

“Obviously a high standard and expectation for our team, and especially the defense. We got to be better,” Warner said. “The offense, they carried us today. You love to learn off of a win. And we will make sure we correct the mistakes that we made in this game and be better from it.”

He added, “Anytime you get 40 dropped on you, you’re going to be upset. I think that’s far from our standard, but you got to go back and look at the tape and see exactly why that was the case.”

What Went Wrong for the San Francisco 49ers Defense

The 49ers led by 19 points in the fourth quarter. Then Dak Prescott rallied Dallas with three touchdown drives. He finished 30 of 50 for 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The game came down to the final play. Dallas lateraled the ball around the field in a last-ditch effort.

The pass rush did not get home. The front had one sack, one tackle for a loss and 10 quarterback hits. DeForest Buckner said a win felt like a loss.

“We got to execute all four quarters,” Buckner said. “We didn’t do that, and that’s why a win feels kind of like a loss to a bunch of us.”

Lenoir Takes Responsibility

All three starting cornerbacks were listed as questionable before the game. Deommodore Lenoir played through a foot injury from Week 9. He refused to use it as an excuse.

“I don’t want to make that a problem,” Lenoir said. “I signed up to play and I got out there and told everyone I was 100 percent. Got to be better.”

Shanahan Praises the Banged-Up Secondary

Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not fully agree with the self-criticism. He gave his defensive backs credit for playing hurt.

“I know we can do better than that, but I give a ton of props to Demo and Renardo,” Shanahan said. Renardo Green has a back injury from Week 9. Nickel back Upton Stout has been recovering from a shoulder injury for weeks.

Shanahan said Lenoir and Green could not practice all week. They got on the field Friday but did not do full-speed work.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco takes the win and the film. The next test is the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 22. Warner and the defense will try to fix what went wrong before then.