What Are 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s MVP Odds After Loss to Falcons?

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday on top of the NFL in many people’s eyes, as they were 6-0 and one of just three remaining unbeaten teams.

However, with a depleted wide receiver corps, the 49ers’ offense never found a rhythm, and they fell on the road to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-20.

It was without question quarterback Brock Purdy’s worst performance of the season so far, despite many considering him the MVP favorite.

He completed 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions. The offense as a whole committed four turnovers.

What Are Purdy’s MVP Odds Now?

While some fans may think the sky is falling for Purdy’s MVP chances after one bad performance, he’s still in a good position despite the loss.

Entering the week, Purdy was valued at +190 on DraftKings Sportsbook, giving him the best odds of any player. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was +200, right behind him in second.

Although Allen was on a bye, his odds improved to +170 after the 49ers’ loss. Purdy, meanwhile, fell back to +330. He remains second behind Allen, but Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is right on his heels at +500.

Brock Purdy? Josh Allen? Or maybe even a non-QB? Sixteen execs and coaches voted on the top five contenders for the MVP award through six weeks. ✍️ @CameronWolfe https://t.co/Y9sNbpKWcP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 25, 2026

Fans React to Purdy’s MVP Case After Loss

“No more MVP for Brock Purdy,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Brock Purdy lost the 49ers the game today with two costly interceptions. His MVP campaign is also over. 6-1 and they miss a big opportunity before the bye.”

Another person wrote, “I still think Purdy wins MVP this year.”

“This might be the performance that loses Brock Purdy the MVP if it stays this close with Josh Allen,” another fan commented.

Purdy Explains His Interceptions

Speaking after the game, Purdy broke down what he saw on both of his turnovers.

“I thought maybe Christian Kirk on the scramble was going to be there, but then towards the end, as I was getting ready to throw,” Purdy said about the first interception. “I was like, no, it’s not, and so I just went to throw it away by the sideline, and then Bates all of a sudden came across and made a good play, and I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me.'”

On the second interception, Purdy said, “Linebacker was mugged up on the line of scrimmage, thought we had an alley outside to Jordan Watkins, and was going to throw, and it was there and thought it was going to be like a drive-by play. All of a sudden I threw the ball and he came from the backside and tipped it up to himself, didn’t see him or anything, so credit to him, he made a good play.”