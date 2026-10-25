Hi, Subscriber

What Are 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s MVP Odds After Loss to Falcons?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after speaking with Jared Ivey #51 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 29-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday on top of the NFL in many people’s eyes, as they were 6-0 and one of just three remaining unbeaten teams.

However, with a depleted wide receiver corps, the 49ers’ offense never found a rhythm, and they fell on the road to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-20.

It was without question quarterback Brock Purdy’s worst performance of the season so far, despite many considering him the MVP favorite.

He completed 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions. The offense as a whole committed four turnovers.

What Are Purdy’s MVP Odds Now?

While some fans may think the sky is falling for Purdy’s MVP chances after one bad performance, he’s still in a good position despite the loss.

Entering the week, Purdy was valued at +190 on DraftKings Sportsbook, giving him the best odds of any player. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was +200, right behind him in second.

Although Allen was on a bye, his odds improved to +170 after the 49ers’ loss. Purdy, meanwhile, fell back to +330. He remains second behind Allen, but Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is right on his heels at +500.

Fans React to Purdy’s MVP Case After Loss

“No more MVP for Brock Purdy,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Brock Purdy lost the 49ers the game today with two costly interceptions. His MVP campaign is also over. 6-1 and they miss a big opportunity before the bye.”

Another person wrote, “I still think Purdy wins MVP this year.”

“This might be the performance that loses Brock Purdy the MVP if it stays this close with Josh Allen,” another fan commented.

Purdy Explains His Interceptions

Speaking after the game, Purdy broke down what he saw on both of his turnovers.

“I thought maybe Christian Kirk on the scramble was going to be there, but then towards the end, as I was getting ready to throw,” Purdy said about the first interception. “I was like, no, it’s not, and so I just went to throw it away by the sideline, and then Bates all of a sudden came across and made a good play, and I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me.'”

On the second interception, Purdy said, “Linebacker was mugged up on the line of scrimmage, thought we had an alley outside to Jordan Watkins, and was going to throw, and it was there and thought it was going to be like a drive-by play. All of a sudden I threw the ball and he came from the backside and tipped it up to himself, didn’t see him or anything, so credit to him, he made a good play.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

What Are 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s MVP Odds After Loss to Falcons?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on 49ers News

More Heavy on 49ers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x