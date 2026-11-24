The San Francisco 49ers secured a dominant 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City.

However, they also received some bad news when starting right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury in the second quarter. The injury forced trainers to cart him off the field with his leg in an air cast after another player rolled up on him during a run-blocking play.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, “49ers RT Colton McKivitz suffered what is believed to be a season-ending fractured and dislocated left ankle.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also addressed the injury after Sunday’s game.

“We think it’s broken and dislocated, similar probably to Fred [Warner]’s last year… That was really crushing,” Shanahan said.

Brock Purdy Sends Heartfelt Message to McKivitz

Support for McKivitz has poured in from his 49ers teammates, and quarterback Brock Purdy became the latest to send a message to his offensive lineman.

“Going to be back better than ever,” Purdy wrote on social media. “Got your back brother.”

#49ers Brock Purdy’s message to Colton McKivitz 🙏 https://t.co/DC0DRQYl5q — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) November 24, 2026

49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey also sent a message to McKivitz on social media Monday.

“A true warrior. A staple of this team. Love you brother,” McCaffrey wrote.

McKivitz’s NFL Career With 49ers

Drafted out of West Virginia in 2020, McKivitz spent the first three years of his NFL career primarily serving as a backup.

Yet, when he finally earned the starting job up front in 2023, he never looked back. Sunday marked his 61st consecutive start for the 49ers, a streak that dates back to the beginning of that season.

McKivitz was having a monster year at right tackle while flying under the radar. Entering Sunday’s game, he ranked first in the NFL in pass-block win rate, while his teammate Trent Williams ranked fourth among left tackles.

Now, with McKivitz out for the season, Vederian Lowe will have to step in and try to fill the void up front.