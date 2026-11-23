There were a lot of question marks about how the San Francisco 49ers’ offense would perform against the stout Minnesota Vikings defense.

The 49ers entered Sunday’s game with the second-best scoring offense (31.2 ppg) against the NFL’s top-scoring defense (14 ppg). The 49ers ultimately prevailed in a good-on-good matchup.

QB Brock Purdy led the 49ers to touchdowns on 3 of their first 4 drives en route to a dominant 35-10 win over the now-7-3 Vikings. Purdy finished the game completing 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns. He posted a 146.0 QB rating.

Brock Purdy’s MVP Odds After Dominant Performance

Purdy currently owns the second-best odds to win the MVP award at 31 percent after the 49ers’ Week 11 win, according to Kalshi.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the MVP favorite, with a 51 percent chance of winning the award.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (8 percent) and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (7 percent) are other potential MVP candidates.

Comparing Purdy and Burrow’s Season Thus Far

Purdy has thrown for 2,624 yards on 71 percent completion. He has recorded 23 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

The 49ers QB leads the NFL in passer rating (118.2) and quarterback rating (84.6). He is also second in completion percentage (71%), third in passing touchdowns (23) and 9th in passing yards (2,624).

San Francisco is currently tied with Buffalo for the best record in the NFL at 9-1.

Meanwhile, Burrow is also having an MVP-like season. The Bengals QB has thrown for 2,795 yards on 74.7 percent completion. He has 27 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

Note: Burrow has only played in 9 games at the time of writing this article. The Bengals play the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

Burrow’s 74.7 completion percentage and 27 passing touchdowns currently lead the NFL. In addition, the Bengals QB owns the second-best passer rating (117.7) and QB rating (81.6). Both of which are behind Purdy.

The Bengals currently own a 7-2 record.

Dan Orlovsky Makes His Case on Why Purdy Deserves the MVP

Following San Francisco’s 35-10 rout, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on “Get Up” to explain why Brock Purdy deserves to be the NFL’s MVP.

“[The 49ers] are the best team in football, and Brock Purdy is the MVP right now,” Orlovsky said.

“There is no quarterback playing as well as Brock Purdy. All due respect to Burrow… what this young man does when it comes to playing fast and throwing with anticipation. Anticipation kills uncertainty and the [Vikings’ defense] will make you uncertain at times as a quarterback. Not this dude. He was throwing dudes into windows that were absolutely special. What Brock Purdy does makes him truly one of one. I don’t believe that there is another quarterback in this league that can play in this offense the way that Purdy plays.” Orlovsky continued.

Purdy was not fazed by the Vikings’ blitz-happy defense. He went 16-for-18 for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Vikings’ blitz, according to the NFL’s Next Gen stats.