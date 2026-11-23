San Francisco 49ers fans were still reeling from Colton McKivitz’s gruesome leg injury in Mexico City on Sunday night when a video started making the rounds on social media.

Now they want the NFL to take a closer look at a Minnesota Vikings defender.

Video of the play appears to show Vikings defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins shoving McKivitz twice — once as the right tackle’s leg was being rolled up on and again after he was already hurt.

That behavior had 49ers fans calling for Ingram-Dawkins to be suspended.

49ers Fans Want the NFL to Step In

Fans in the comment section on X didn’t pull any punches. Many resorted to insulting and name-calling, while others urged the NFL to take action against Ingram-Dawkins.

“Dirtiest Player Ever: #Vikings Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins #90. He is being blamed for this injury, watch closely as he pushes #49ers Colton Mckivitz down. No doubt he should be suspended,” one fan wrote.

“The play was over after and he pushed McKivits down. Then pushed him to the ground, likely the mechanism for the fracture. Dirty piece of s***. No place in the NFL for this, clearly intent to injure,” another fan posted.

“The nfl has to do something about tyrion dawkins this is b*******. How can someone do that to a fellow pro???” a third fan exclaimed

“@NFL unsportsmanlike conduct or nah? SMH. Dude should be suspended,” one user questioned.

“I’ll be curious to see what the NFL decides on Vikings DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. His extra shove after the ball carrier was tackled didn’t help a very gruesome injury for Colton McKivitz,” one fan wrote

The 49ers went on to win 35-10. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed McKivitz is done for the season.

Should Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins be Held Accountable?

The injury came with 6:38 left in the second quarter and the 49ers leading 14-10.

On a first-and-10 at San Francisco’s 35, running back Christian McCaffrey cut back to the right. As he was tackled, McCaffrey and Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. appeared to roll into the back of McKivitz’s left leg.

McKivitz was locked up with Ingram-Dawkins at the time. Conversely, that’s where 49ers fans believe things went wrong.

The video shows Ingram-Dawkins pushing McKivitz down as his leg got caught in the pile, then shoving him again after the play was over. Additionally, McKivitz’s left foot ended up twisted in the wrong direction.

NBC didn’t air a replay of the injury. Nevertheless, the footage spread quickly on social media anyway.

McKivitz was put in an air cast and carted off the field, ending a streak of 61 consecutive starts. Vederian Lowe ultimately replaced him at right tackle. While no flag was thrown on Ingram-Dawkins, fans were clearly convinced if he didn’t cause the injury he certainly made it worse.

Ingram-Dawkins, a 2025 fifth-round pick out of Georgia, was only expected to play on Sunday because he’d been working his way back from an injury that kept him off the field for much of the season.

However, he ended up being a bigger story than the Vikings likely anticipated.