The San Francisco 49ers continued to show why they’re the best team in the NFL on Sunday night in Mexico City.

San Francisco faced a gritty Minnesota Vikings defense that entered the contest as the best in the league.

Yet, it was all 49ers, as they dominated Minnesota 35-10 to improve to 9-1 on the year, while the Vikings fell to 7-3.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game 21-of-26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the other to veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans led the team in receiving with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, while Kittle caught three passes, including his two scores.

Purdy & Kittle Make Franchise History

After the game, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner revealed that Purdy and Kittle’s connection has now put them in an exclusive group of their own.

With his two touchdown passes Sunday night, Purdy has now thrown 32 touchdowns to Kittle during their time together in San Francisco.

That officially surpassed Alex Smith and Vernon Davis, who connected for 30 touchdowns, for the most by a quarterback-tight end duo in 49ers franchise history.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy and TE George Kittle connected for two touchdowns last night. They’ve now done that 32 times in their time working together. They surpassed Alex Smith and Vernon Davis (30) as the most productive QB/TE duo in franchise history when it comes to TDs. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 23, 2026

Kyle Shanahan Praises Purdy and Kittle After Win

Following the win, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan took time to praise both Purdy and Kittle for their performances.

“I mean it seemed like he played a lot better than a lot of other guys versus them. Cause not many people play good against the defense and there’s a reason for that. It’s a huge challenge. It was hard looking at it all week. And Brock he didn’t get rattled, which he really never does. So I think it says a lot about Brock. But what else doesn’t. it’s not like it’s something new to me today about Brock.”

Shanahan also expressed surprise when Kittle ran out of the tunnel carrying the Mexican flag.

“I was just thrown out when George ran out with the Mexican flag. Didn’t know he was Mexican… but George was unbelievable today. I mean those first two passes to him. Especially the one that seemed like they had it covered. I think it was Harrison who cut him off and Brock just put it right on his back shoulder and George made a hell of a play. And then scoring from the 17 on the first one, that’s what George does. He’s explosive.”