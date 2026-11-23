The San Francisco 49ers were the most impressive team coming out of Sunday’s NFL slate.

Taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, fans expected a hard-fought matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC.

Instead, it was all Niners from start to finish as San Francisco cruised to a 35-10 win behind a stellar performance from star quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy completed 21-of-26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the first half, with one going to wide receiver Mike Evans in his return from injury and two to tight end George Kittle.

Kittle Makes Feelings Clear on Purdy

Speaking postgame while wearing a Penta mask, Kittle made his feelings about Purdy clear after the quarterback’s impressive performance against a Vikings defense that entered Sunday widely considered the best in the NFL because of the pressure it puts on opposing quarterbacks.

“He was so good,” Kittle said. “I mean that second touchdown he threw to me, I caught it with my chin…didn’t see that coming at all but thank you, Brock. We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special.”

“He was so good. I mean that second touchdown he threw to me, I caught it with my chin…didn’t see that coming at all but thank you, Brock. We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special.” George Kittle gives Brock Purdy his flowers after connecting for two touchdowns in Mexico City. 🙌 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 23, 2026

Purdy and Kittle Make Franchise History Together

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner revealed Monday that Purdy and Kittle made 49ers franchise history together.

Purdy’s two touchdown passes to Kittle on Sunday brought their career total to 32, officially surpassing Alex Smith and Vernon Davis for the most touchdowns by a quarterback-tight end duo in franchise history.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy and TE George Kittle connected for two touchdowns last night. They’ve now done that 32 times in their time working together. They surpassed Alex Smith and Vernon Davis (30) as the most productive QB/TE duo in franchise history when it comes to TDs. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 23, 2026

This season, Purdy has completed 71.0% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 25 total touchdowns and just five interceptions. Meanwhile, Kittle hasn’t missed a beat since returning from an Achilles injury.

After Sunday’s win, Kittle has hauled in 47 receptions for 591 yards and seven touchdowns.