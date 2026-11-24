The San Francisco 49ers secured a dominant 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City.

However, the 49ers suffered a brutal injury in the second quarter when veteran offensive tackle Colton McKivitz sustained a gruesome lower-leg injury. Trainers placed his leg in an air cast before carting him off the field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McKivitz is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fractured and dislocated left ankle.

“We think it’s broken and dislocated, similar probably to Fred [Warner]’s last year,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. “That was really crushing.”

49ers RT Colton McKivitz suffered what is believed to be a season-ending fractured and dislocated left ankle. “We think it’s broken and dislocated, similar probably to Fred [Warner]’s last year,” said 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan. “That was really crushing.” https://t.co/vcOz7v2ILu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026

Christian McCaffrey Sends Message to McKivitz

On Monday, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey shared a powerful message on his Instagram story to show his support for McKivitz.

“A true warrior,” McCaffrey said. “A staple of this team. Love you brother.”

Christian McCaffrey posted a message on his IG story for Colton McKivitz after his devastating season ending injury 🙏🏼❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/PXIthV9ksa — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 24, 2026

After Sunday’s game, McCaffrey also spoke about McKivitz’s impact on the team.

“He’s one of the heart and souls of this team,” he said. “He is the standard… We love him and we’re gonna play for him here on out.”

McKivitz’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Drafted out of West Virginia in 2020, McKivitz spent his first three NFL seasons as a backup in San Francisco.

However, since earning the starting role at right tackle four seasons ago, McKivitz hasn’t missed a single start.

Sunday night marked his 61st consecutive start for San Francisco. According to David Lombardi, McKivitz ranks first among all NFL tackles in pass-block win rate this season, while left tackle Trent Williams ranks fourth.