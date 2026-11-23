The San Francisco 49ers made a statement in Mexico City on Sunday night.

Brock Purdy carved up the NFL’s stingiest defense with three touchdown passes in the first half and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10.

The 49ers improved to 9-1 and moved three games ahead of the Seahawks and Rams in the NFC West race.

However, the biggest win of the night may have come before kickoff. And it has nothing to do with the action on the field.

49ers Lock Up John Lynch With Contract Extension



Fox’s Jay Glazer reported Monday that the 49ers and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch reached agreement on a new contract just before the Vikings game.

“More big news out of the Bay, In addition to a huge win last night for the 49ers, they got another big move right before the game as Jed York and John Lynch agreed to a contract extension that keeps with the Niners as President of Football Operations and GM for the foreseeable future to keep the Lynch-Shanahan team going @NFLonFOX has learned,” Glazer posted on X.

Terms of the deal haven’t been reported yet.

The extension also settles a question that had been hanging over the franchise. Lynch’s last extension came in 2023, when he got the added title of president of football operations and was signed through at least the 2026 season.

Even owner Jed York wasn’t sure exactly how much time Lynch had left on that deal back in March.

“J.L., I think it’s this year and next, but I don’t know off the top of my head,” York said. “I want J.L. to be here for a long time.”

Now it looks like he will be.

John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan Duo Isn’t Going Anywhere



Lynch’s extension keeps one of the NFL’s longest-running GM-coaching pairings together.

Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan were hired together in 2017 and signed extensions around the same time in 2020 and 2023.

Shanahan quietly signed an extension believed to run through 2027 earlier this year, so both are locked up at least through next season.

It’s been a pretty successful run too. The 49ers are 91-68 since he was hired, with five playoff berths and two Super Bowl appearances.

That’s quite the resume for someone who had never worked in a front office before taking the job. The 55-year-old Lynch played 15 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers and Broncos before retiring in 2007.

He then worked as a FOX Sports analyst before the 49ers hired him as GM in 2017. He’s also a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee.

Not every move Lynch has made has worked out. The Trey Lance trade still stings in the Bay Area. But the current roster is making a strong case for Lynch’s success.

The 49ers maintain their stranglehold on the NFC’s No. 1 seed heading into Week 12.

That’s why York wasn’t about to let the Lynch-Shanahan era end anytime soon.