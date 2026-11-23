San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made history in a big way during the team’s 35-10 drubbing of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday.

Kittle became the second-leading receiver in 49ers history for career yards with his first catch against the Vikings, a 17-yard touchdown grab. He reached 8,599 career yards, passing former 49ers wideout and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Owens, who played for the 49ers from 1996 to 2003, had 8,572 yards with the team in that span. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals during the back half of his career from 2004 to 2010.

Former 49ers wide receiver and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the all-time career mark for yards with 19,247 between 1985 and 2000. Rice won four Super Bowls with the team, too, before his departure to the then-Oakland Raiders and short-lived stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle looks to help the 49ers win a Super Bowl for the first time since 1994, when Rice was the lead wideout. The 49ers (9-1) are looking poised to do just that with a thrashing of the league’s top defense on Sunday.

George Kittle Opens Up on Receiving Help

​Kittle is no one-man show in San Francisco, though he looked like one during the first half with two touchdown receptions.

He finished with three receptions for 34 yards overall, as he was only part of the 49ers gashing the previously dominant Vikings defense. Kittle credited all of the other skill players around him during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” with host Scott Van Pelt afterward.

“When you look out there, and you see Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, it really makes my heart happy, and it gives me all the confidence in the world,” Kittle told Van Pelt.

Evans led the way with six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown as he slipped through the Vikings’ secondary with ease all evening. Allen had three catches for 38 yards, and Samuel had three receptions for 20 yards.

“Oh my gosh, how good is Mike Evans?” Kittle told Van Pelt. “Like, I looked out there on the first third down in the huddle, and it’s Christian McCaffrey, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and me, and I’m like, ‘I’m having a great time out here. So it’s just so much fun.”

McCaffrey helped with the fun by rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also had two receptions for 13 yards. Samuel likewise chipped in on the run game with two carries for 27 yards, which included a 20-yard run.

George Kittle Talks Up Mike Evans

Evans is one of the greatest receivers of all time with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and bringing his talents to the Bay Area has made a difference, albeit late in his career.

“Mike Evans just makes everybody’s job easier because you just know he’s going to be open, you know he’s going to catch it, and you know he’s going to do something cool,” Kittle told Van Pelt.

Evans has 33 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns in the seven games he has played in.