The San Francisco 49ers didn’t just beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. They embarrassed them.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 rout in Mexico City. He carved up a Vikings defense that came in allowing an NFL-low 14.0 points per game.

San Francisco improved to 9-1, and Purdy heard “MVP” chants from the crowd at Estadio Banorte. But one play has 49ers fans fuming. And it could cost Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel some money.

NFL May Fine Andrew Van Ginkel for Late Hit on Brock Purdy

On the play in question, Van Ginkel spun past All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and closed in on Purdy. The 26-year-old QB got the throw off, but Vikings linebacker Kyle Van Noy batted it down at the line of scrimmage.

Van Ginkel kept coming anyway. He hit Purdy a good two seconds after the ball was gone (video here). No flag was thrown.

“The Vikings Defender can see Brock Purdy throw it and hit him late, no call; But, Bosa hit Cousins as he threw it and it was roughing the passer. Make it make sense,” 49ers Sports Talk posted on X.

Bosa was flagged for roughing the passer the first time he got to Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins. It had everyone up in arms because Bosa hit Cousins as he was throwing. Van Ginkel’s came long after Purdy had let go of the ball, and he walked away scot free. For now, at least.

Purdy didn’t miss any time because of the hit. He played until Kyle Shanahan pulled him midway through the fourth quarter, with the game long decided. But that doesn’t mean Van Ginkel will leave the situation unscathed.

Why Andrew Van Ginkel Could Still Be Fined

Even without a flag, Van Ginkel isn’t necessarily in the clear.

The NFL reviews every game, and players regularly get fined for hits that officials missed. Hits on defenseless quarterbacks after the throw are exactly the kind of play the league tends to come down hard on.

It would also be a tough look for one of the league’s most productive pass-rushers. Van Ginkel came into the game leading Minnesota with 8.5 sacks on just 175 pass-rush snaps. He played through a quadriceps injury that had him limited in practice last week.

Sunday wasn’t his night though. Van Ginkel finished with two tackles and no sacks as Purdy beat Brian Flores’ blitz by repeatedly getting the ball out quickly. When the Vikings sent five or more rushers, Purdy went 17 of 19 for 208 yards.

Shanahan’s offense put up 21 points in the second quarter alone, and Minnesota (7-3) never recovered. Now, Van Ginkel will wait to see if the league has the last word. The NFL announces weekly fines on Saturdays.