Christian McCaffrey commented, “El Niño.”

Kittle’s wife, Claire, wrote, “YOU’RE THE GREATEST.”

“Sick pics,” Colton McKivitz, who left the game with a gruesome injury, shared.

“We love you man! You should come more often,” NFL Mexico wrote.

“Slide 6 goated,” Jordan Watkins commented.

Kittle’s 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 10th NFL season, there was some uncertainty about what type of player we’d see from Kittle after he suffered a major injury last postseason, tearing his Achilles.

But he quickly quieted any doubts, establishing himself as one of the best TEs in the NFL this season.

Through 10 starts, Kittle has hauled in 47 receptions on 65 targets for 591 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also averaging 12.6 yards per reception and 59.1 yards per game.

Kyle Shanahan Praises Kittle’s Performance

While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he was surprised to see Kittle run out with the Mexican flag before the game, he still came away impressed by his performance on Sunday night.

“I was just thrown out when George ran out with the Mexican flag. I didn’t know he was Mexican… but George was unbelievable today,” Shanahan said. “I mean those first two passes to him. Especially the one that seemed like they had it covered. I think it was Harrison who cut him off and Brock just put it right on his back shoulder and George made a hell of a play. And then scoring from the 17 on the first one, that’s what George does. He’s explosive.”