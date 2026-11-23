The Brandon Aiyuk saga with the San Francisco 49ers is finally over following his reinstatement into the NFL.

San Francisco had a two-week window to decide how to move forward with Aiyuk, who last played in 2024. On Tuesday, one day before the deadline to make a decision, the team revealed that it would release the wide receiver, allowing him to hit the open market and sign elsewhere.

The growing assumption is that the Washington Commanders could be a potential landing spot, with Aiyuk possibly joining their practice squad.

The #49ers have waived WR Brandon Aiyuk, ending a months-long standoff, per @AdamSchefter. Aiyuk is a free agent, with an eventual spot on the #Commanders practice squad viewed as the most likely option. https://t.co/RI6mVZsIvX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026

Pat McAfee Reacts to Aiyuk’s Release From 49ers

The news broke while Pat McAfee hosted his show on ESPN Monday afternoon. He quickly shared an in-depth reaction to the 49ers’ decision.

“Huge breaking news out of the NFL. This is a story that’s been lingering in a weird state of absurdity for a long time. The 49ers have officially released Brandon Aiyuk. It says it’s been a months-long standoff, but it feels like it’s been over a year. Remember, he and Jayden Daniels know each other from college. Everybody thought he was going to end up with the Commanders, and then everything went very public, got weird and got loud. We were all very worried about Brandon Aiyuk’s mental health,” McAfee said.

“Now he’s going to get an opportunity to play football again, and I’m going to be honest: I just hope Aiyuk’s OK. I hope this is all just a blip in his entire story,” he added. “Hope he plays good football. I was very bummed out with how everything unfolded, but hopefully they’ll get to the bottom of it. It’s been a long time, and hopefully he just picks up where he left off.”

The San Francisco 49ers have officially released Brandon Aiyuk #PMSLive https://t.co/xf4Ooq30lY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2026

Why Aiyuk Had a Falling Out With 49ers

The 49ers signed Aiyuk to a massive contract extension just weeks before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024.

However, the team felt Aiyuk didn’t follow its rehabilitation standards and guidelines. He reportedly missed post-op appointments and failed to show up at the facility when expected. As a result, the 49ers voided more than $25 million in guaranteed money, a decision Aiyuk ultimately disagreed with.

From that point on, Aiyuk refused to show up and took the drama to social media, where he publicly criticized the organization and requested a trade. The situation seemingly continued throughout the entire 2025 campaign before the 49ers placed him on the Reserve/Left Squad list ahead of this season.

When Aiyuk was ready to return, he had to file paperwork for reinstatement in the NFL. He did that this month after hiring agent Drew Rosenhaus to help with the process. Aiyuk also sat down with 49ers officials to try to resolve some of the financial issues that remained between the two sides.

Now, it seems all of that is in the past, and while Aiyuk’s future remains uncertain, the hope is that he’ll return to the football field in due time.