On Nov. 23, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the San Francisco 49ers finally released wideout Brandon Aiyuk, bringing an end to the rocky relationship the player and team have had over the past calendar year.

Now, Aiyuk can get a fresh start elsewhere, and the Niners can continue operating as usual since the wideout hasn’t been in the picture for a while. As a result, the question is where Aiyuk will land next and whether he will actually play this season.

Amid Aiyuk now being a free agent, former NFL wideout James Jones stated that he doesn’t see Aiyuk playing this season, regardless of whether he signs with a team or not.

“I don’t think we’re seeing Brandon Aiyuk this year,” Jones said on the Nov. 23 edition of “Pregame.” “I really don’t. I do not think we’re seeing Brandon Aiyuk this year. Let’s just say we’re in Week 11. It’s a 17-game season, so there are six games left.

“It’s going to take two games for him to get his football legs underneath him, or even some practices, let alone that. What team is going to say, ‘We want your services for four games?'”

Brandon Aiyuk Might Not Have Suitors Willing to Take a Chance

Moreover, Jones doesn’t see a team like the Los Angeles Rams, who are fighting for a Wild Card spot at the moment, signing someone like Aiyuk despite needing help at wide receiver after the injury to Puka Nacua.

“These coaches talk,“ Jones added when talking about whether the Rams are a potential option. “Brandon Aiyuk did so much damage to himself. Whatever way you felt about the 49ers, if he wouldn’t have posted anything and just dealt with that internally with them, people would be knocking down his door right now to get him on the football team because he’s that type of football player.

“Since all this stuff has come out over the last two years, I don’t think there’s a team that’s going to take a chance on him… I don’t know if there are teams out there. I think his best bet is to just train and get ready for next year.”

George Kittle on 49ers’ Weapons After Beating Vikings

Meanwhile, the San Francisco offense hasn’t skipped a beat without Aiyuk, and this season, they’ve only gotten better. After the Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22, Niners tight end George Kittle shared his thoughts on the offensive weapons that the 49ers offense has at its disposal for Brock Purdy.

“I looked out there on the first third down in the huddle, and it’s Christian McCaffrey, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and me, and I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m having a great time out here,‘” Kittle said postgame during an appearance on ESPN.

“So, it’s so much fun, and I only call Mike Evans Mike Evans. I only call Keenan Allen Keenan Allen. I think they might get annoyed at that, but I’m just going to stay on that. They are balling. It’s just so much fun.”