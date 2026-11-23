The San Francisco 49ers went into Mexico City on Sunday night and dominated the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Earlier Sunday, the NFC East-leading New York Giants pulled off an impressive upset over the Jacksonville Jaguars on national television.

That could set up a highly intriguing Week 13 matchup as the 49ers prepare to travel to MetLife Stadium for a conference showdown.

The game could also be in line for a schedule change from the NFL. It’s something fans should keep an eye on over the next 24-48 hours.

49ers Could See Sudden Schedule Change

USA Today Giants reporter Art Stapleton brought attention to the possibility on social media after New York’s win. The Week 13 meeting between the Giants and 49ers on Dec. 6 currently has a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

CBS has the national window that week. And its current schedule features the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots, who will be without starting quarterback Drake Maye and the Vikings against the Carolina Panthers.

FOX and CBS would have to work out a switch and agree on the best way to make it happen. That could allow the 49ers-Giants game to move into the 4:25 p.m. ET window on CBS.

“Sounds like today’s home game won’t be the last for the Giants subject to flex scheduling. Keep an eye on their Dec, 6 game at MetLife against the 49ers, which is currently a 1pm kickoff,” Stapleton posted.

“Deadline is this Tuesday, I believe. CBS has the national window, but their two games are Bills-Pats (no Maye) and Panthers-Vikings (I guess),” he added. “Wonder if CBS and FOX can trade NYG-SF into the 4:25 window on CBS. FOX keeps Jags-Bears at 1.”

Deadline is this Tuesday, I believe. CBS has the national window, but their two games are Bills-Pats (no Maye) and Panthers-Vikings (I guess). Wonder if CBS and FOX can trade NYG-SF into the 4:25 window on CBS. FOX keeps Jags-Bears at 1. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 23, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

There’s no question the league will want to keep broadcasting the 49ers on national television each week given how well they’re playing.

San Francisco currently holds a comfortable lead in the NFC West and sits atop the conference standings. If the 49ers can maintain that position, they’ll earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The 49ers’ sole focus now, however, is their massive Week 12 divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday.