Here’s a tip: When asked about possible future Pro Football Hall of Famers currently on the San Francisco 49ers roster, it’s smart to begin and end with offensive tackle Trent Williams.

After that, say his name one more time to make sure you got the point across.

What you don’t do — and what The Ringer’s Billy Gil did on Sunday night — is leave Williams off the list entirely.

When colleague Tom Pelissero asked who Gil thought the potential future Hall of Famers currently on the 49ers’ offense were, Gil, clumsily fumbling through the Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame Monitor, rattled off a list of skill players who mostly won’t ever see Canton.

“So Christian McCaffrey, likely Hall of Famer, I think we would say,” Gil said. “Mike Evans, Hall of Famer. George Kittle, does he get in as a tight end to the Hall of Fame?”

Gil’s colleague, Sheil Kapadia, didn’t make the same mistake when asked the same question.

“It’s Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey who were the two that I looked at … those two and Mike Evans were the three I looked at right away,” Kapadia said.

The 49ers are 9-1 following a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

Trent Williams: Likely First Ballot Hall of Famer

Williams isn’t just destined for the Hall of Fame — he seems destined for it in his first year of eligibility, whenever his venerated career ends.

In ESPN’s preseason position rankings for offensive tackles, Williams landed at No. 2 based on discussions with league scouts, coaches, and executives.

Williams, 38, is 12 years older than the No. 1 offensive tackle — Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell — and 10 years older than Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 3.

“Williams is strengthening his Hall of Fame résumé with strong play into his late 30s,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 11. “It’s hard to knock his game. He finished the 2025 season with a 92.2% pass block win rate, and his run block win rate of 79.5% was best among the top-10 group and sixth overall for tackles.”

Tracking Trent Williams’ Path to NFL Greatness

Williams, 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins and was traded to the 49ers in 2020 in exchange for a 2021 3rd-round pick and a 2021 5th-round pick.

Already a 5-time NFL All-Pro and 12-time Pro Bowler, Williams will have earned an incredible $269.3 million in career earnings when his current contract expires after the 2028 season.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Monitor’s rating system, Williams’ 77.28 rating puts him ahead of four offensive tackles already in the Hall of Fame and in the Top 20-rated offensive tackles of all time.