The San Francisco 49ers didn’t need any help from the officials in Mexico City on Sunday night to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Minnesota got plenty of it early though.

San Francisco rolled to a 35-10 win at Estadio Banorte, moving to 9-1 and taking the inside track for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. But the talk of the night was a first-quarter roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end Nick Bosa.

The flag kept a Vikings drive alive and had Hall of Famer Terrell Owens fuming on social media. However, this isn’t the first time this officiating crew has drawn the ire of fans and analysts.

In fact, the NFL already pulled the same crew off a primetime game last month.

NFL Already Punished 49ers-Vikings Refs This Season

The Bosa penalty came from referee Alex Moore’s crew. Sharp Football Analysis founder Warren Sharp quickly pointed out that the crew already has a dubious track record this season.

“This ref crew has been disciplined this year already,” Sharp posted on X. “They were pulled off a primetime game after the GB/DET game where Brady criticized multiple calls. Earlier this year they called 16 penalties on JAX in the 1st half in Week 4 vs CIN and had Liam Coen livid. It’s a problem.”

Moore’s crew worked the Green Bay Packers’ 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 7 — a game with two disputed roughing-the-passer calls on Green Bay. The bigger one came late in the fourth quarter. A flag on Karl Brooks for his hit on Jared Goff added 15 yards to an 18-yard completion to Sam LaPorta, and Jake Bates hit a 22-yard field goal as time expired.

“That’s definitely not roughing the passer,” Fox analyst Tom Brady said on the broadcast.

Days later, Football Zebras’ Cameron Filipe reported that the NFL had moved Moore’s crew off the Nov. 1 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. The crew was sent to a 4:25 p.m. ET Patriots-Dolphins game on CBS instead. The league never gave a public reason.

Week 7 wasn’t the crew’s first flag-filled mess either. In Week 4, Moore’s crew called 24 penalties for 244 yards in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 22-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, including 16 penalties for 149 yards in the first half alone. Ten of those first-half flags went against Jacksonville.

“Man, that was wild,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. “I’ve never been a part of anything like that before in my life. I’m not going to say anything to get fined, but that was just mental.”

Terrell Owens Didn’t Pull Any Punches About Bosa Flag

The play came with 1:28 left in the first quarter. The Vikings faced second-and-7 at the 49ers’ 22-yard line, and Kirk Cousins’ pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson fell incomplete as Bosa brought him down.

But officials flagged Bosa for roughing the passer, ruling that he landed on Cousins with his full body weight. Instead of third-and-7, Minnesota had first-and-10 at the 11. Two plays later, Aaron Jones scored from 11 yards out to tie the game 7-7.

Owens was watching at home, and he wasn’t happy.

“Watching the game with my son and the @nfl absolutely SUCKS!!” Owens posted on X. “That was NOT a roughing the passer on Bosa!! These rules are straight TRASH!!!”

The Mexico City crowd had already booed Bosa before the game over his comments about the fans’ “soccer cheering techniques.” It booed him again when the video board showed him arguing with an official.

In the end, the call didn’t matter much. The 49ers scored the next 28 points, and Brock Purdy threw three first-half touchdown passes against what many consider the NFL’s best defense.

Still, Bosa may end up paying for it too. The NFL reviews every roughing-the-passer penalty, and if the call stands, Bosa could face a $17,911 fine for a first offense.