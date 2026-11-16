49ers’ George Kittle Makes Feelings Clear on Christian McCaffrey After Cowboys Win

The San Francisco 49ers offense couldn’t be stopped on Sunday in its matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

While it wasn’t the team’s best defensive showing, the 49ers erupted for a thrilling 46-40 win to improve to 8-1 on the season and remain in first place in the NFC West.

And on offense, it seemed like everybody got in on the fun. Running back Christian McCaffrey recorded a hat trick with three touchdowns, while veteran tight end George Kittle led the team in receiving with six catches for 74 yards.

Kittle Makes Feelings Clear on McCaffrey

Two of McCaffrey’s three touchdowns came on 60-plus-yard catch-and-runs from quarterback Brock Purdy. After the win, Kittle revealed that he thought he was open on one of the plays, but then looked over and saw McCaffrey even more open than him. The play turned into a 74-yard touchdown as Kittle ran down the field alongside him.

“I was watching because I thought I was really open and then I saw Christian and was like he’s way more open than I am,” Kittle said. “I didn’t see what happened in the backfield. Someone told me that Brock [Purdy] did some really cool stuff in the backfield, which he continuously does… and then just Christian just staying alive. I would suggest to anybody to cover Christian McCaffrey that’d be my thing, because if you don’t he’s just gonna score touchdowns. Seeing 23 run free, is a really fun thing. Like green grass is really hard to come in the NFL so watching him do that and just kind of three touchdowns for 230 yards. I’m jealous, but I’m happy that it’s Christian because he’s just the man.”

George Kittle: “I thought I was really open, then I saw Christian and I was like, “he’s way more open than I am … Seeing 23 just run free was a really fun thing.” https://t.co/2mgVVDJ8rj — KNBR (@KNBR) November 16, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

It’s been a remarkable 2026 campaign so far for the 49ers, and amid all the injuries they’ve endured, three things have remained consistent: Purdy, McCaffrey and Kittle. The team is currently playing without star wide receiver Mike Evans.

However, the 49ers welcomed back WR Deebo Samuel after a lengthy absence on Sunday, and he immediately joined in on the fun. He recorded three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 31 yards and another score.

The 49ers will have to turn the page quickly, though, as they’re set to travel to Minnesota this Sunday night for a showdown against the 7-2 Vikings.