49ers Get Rejected After Agreeing to WR Trade: Report

The San Francisco 49ers already made one blockbuster move earlier this week when they acquired three-time Pro Bowl interior defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

In the middle of their bye week, 49ers general manager John Lynch has seemingly remained extremely active.

San Francisco has been rumored to be in the market for another wide receiver due to the string of injuries they’ve endured at the position. On Sunday, ahead of all the action, it was revealed that the 49ers actually agreed to a deal before it fell through.

49ers Agreed to WR Trade Before Player Rejected It

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the 49ers had mutually agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire familiar wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

However, Jennings rejected the opportunity to FaceTime with Lynch and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, making it clear that he did not want to return to San Francisco, where he spent the previous five seasons.

“Here’s a little scoop that no one knew,” Glazer said. “The 49ers who have already traded for DeForest Buckner also had trade terms worked out for Jauan Jennings, there former receiver with the Vikings, But it was contingent upon on him hopping on a FaceTime with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan and saying ok yeah I want to come back, but he didn’t. He said no actuality I want to stay here in Minnesota.”

Here’s Jay Glazer talking about Jauan Jennings not wanting to get on a FaceTime call with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to get traded back to the 49ers https://t.co/ceOmmEpLvF — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 1, 2026

A reunion appeared to be in the cards, but Jennings ultimately wanted no part of it.

Jennings’ 2026 Season With Vikings

This comes as somewhat of a shock, as Jennings hasn’t had a particularly productive season with the Vikings by any stretch.

While Minnesota sits at 6-0 as a team, Jennings entered the season expected to fill a high-usage No. 3 wide receiver role, but things haven’t played out that way.

Across five games, he has made just two starts and recorded four receptions for 43 yards.

Other 49ers WR Targets

Just because Jennings didn’t want to return doesn’t mean the 49ers will stop pursuing wide receivers. The team still has a handful of intriguing names it could target.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts want a third-round pick for Josh Downs. Other potential options include Brian Thomas Jr., Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown and several others who could become available over the next 10 days.