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49ers Get Rejected After Agreeing to WR Trade: Report

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San Francisco 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media at AAMI Park in Melbourne on September 9, 2026. The first-ever regular-season NFL game in Australia takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The San Francisco 49ers already made one blockbuster move earlier this week when they acquired three-time Pro Bowl interior defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

In the middle of their bye week, 49ers general manager John Lynch has seemingly remained extremely active.

San Francisco has been rumored to be in the market for another wide receiver due to the string of injuries they’ve endured at the position. On Sunday, ahead of all the action, it was revealed that the 49ers actually agreed to a deal before it fell through.

49ers Agreed to WR Trade Before Player Rejected It

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the 49ers had mutually agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire familiar wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

However, Jennings rejected the opportunity to FaceTime with Lynch and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, making it clear that he did not want to return to San Francisco, where he spent the previous five seasons.

“Here’s a little scoop that no one knew,” Glazer said. “The 49ers who have already traded for DeForest Buckner also had trade terms worked out for Jauan Jennings, there former receiver with the Vikings, But it was contingent upon on him hopping on a FaceTime with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan and saying ok yeah I want to come back, but he didn’t. He said no actuality I want to stay here in Minnesota.”

A reunion appeared to be in the cards, but Jennings ultimately wanted no part of it.

Jennings’ 2026 Season With Vikings

This comes as somewhat of a shock, as Jennings hasn’t had a particularly productive season with the Vikings by any stretch.

While Minnesota sits at 6-0 as a team, Jennings entered the season expected to fill a high-usage No. 3 wide receiver role, but things haven’t played out that way.

Across five games, he has made just two starts and recorded four receptions for 43 yards.

Other 49ers WR Targets

Just because Jennings didn’t want to return doesn’t mean the 49ers will stop pursuing wide receivers. The team still has a handful of intriguing names it could target.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts want a third-round pick for Josh Downs. Other potential options include Brian Thomas Jr., Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown and several others who could become available over the next 10 days.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Get Rejected After Agreeing to WR Trade: Report

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