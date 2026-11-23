The San Francisco 49ers dominated their way to an impressive 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City.

With the win, the 49ers improved to 9-1 on the season and remain not only atop the NFC West but also in first place in the entire conference.

In his first game back from injury, star wide receiver Mike Evans caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Tight end George Kittle also hauled in three receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the first half.

FINAL: @49ers win big in Mexico City 🇲🇽 https://t.co/sns7IHsKkN — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

Veteran WR Makes Strong Statement on Kyle Shanahan

With Evans returning and the 49ers signing Keenan Allen over a week ago, San Francisco had to make a roster decision ahead of Sunday’s game.

That decision ultimately led to the release of veteran WR Brandin Cooks, who joined the team earlier this season.

Still, there didn’t appear to be any hard feelings from Cooks. In fact, just 24 hours after his release, he predicted the 49ers would run away with the game against Minnesota and shared a strong message about head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I see the plan coming to life already,” Cooks wrote in a social media post. “9ers will run away with it tonight! Kyle [Shanahan] is simply on another level this year.”

Brandin Cooks keeping it 💯 https://t.co/Rd0v6dspNz — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 23, 2026

Cooks’ Time With 49ers

With all the injuries San Francisco dealt with throughout the early portion of the season, the team brought in Cooks, who is currently in his 13th NFL season at age 33.

His role remained limited, as he hauled in five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown across five games, making two starts.

That said, avoiding any burned bridges is a smart move for Cooks. He could very well find himself back with the organization at some point this season if the team deals with another injury. He could also decide to rejoin the practice squad if he clears waivers.