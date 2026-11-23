The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday night in Mexico City to improve to 9-1 on the season, while Minnesota fell to 7-3.

San Francisco rode an MVP-level performance from quarterback Brock Purdy, who became the first player this season to find extensive success against the Vikings’ defense.

Purdy excelled against the blitz, completing 21-of-26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns without committing a turnover.

As for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, it was a tough day, largely because Minnesota struggled to protect him up front.

Cousins finished 26-of-38 for 235 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. The Vikings also managed just 69 rushing yards as a team.

NFL Reveals What Purdy Said to Cousins Postgame

After the 49ers’ win in Mexico City, the two star quarterbacks shared a moment of respect at midfield as they met to shake hands.

The NFL released audio of their interaction, and you can hear Purdy telling Cousins, “You guys are gonna ball.”

nothing but respect between these two competitors 🤝 https://t.co/U3AepKU4TD — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Through 11 weeks, Purdy is playing the best football of his five-year NFL career since the 49ers drafted him with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Along with helping San Francisco tie the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the league, Purdy has completed 71.0% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s also added a rushing element to his game, although he didn’t need to use it on Sunday.

Purdy has gained 222 yards and scored two touchdowns on 41 carries this season.

Behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who faces the Washington Commanders on Monday night, Purdy currently holds the second-best odds to win MVP, according to Kalshi.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has put itself in a great position to control its own destiny throughout the second half of the season.

The 49ers hold a firm lead in the NFC West and own the best record in the NFC. Now, they’ll look to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.