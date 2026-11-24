The San Francisco 49ers are 9-1 and the offense has never looked more complete. Sunday night’s 35-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City was the latest evidence that this group is operating on a different level.

Mike Evans returned from a three-game absence and immediately reminded everyone what he brings, posting six receptions, 109 yards and a score in his return. The one-handed grab in the back of the end zone was vintage Evans. Keenan Allen was just as impactful in a different way, delivering two clutch third-down catches on the 98-yard touchdown drive that buried the Vikings in the second half.

Two weeks ago, Allen was on the Indianapolis Colts. Now he and Evans are running routes on the same field for the same quarterback.

After the game, Allen was asked what it has been like sharing a receiver room with his former rival.

Allen Kept It Real

“It’s actually incredible,” Allen said. “You got two guys who’ve been doing it for so long, the experience, just seeing him make the plays, the one-handed catch in the back of the end zone today, hats off to Mike for sure.”

Then he landed the punchline.

“Better beard though,” Allen said. “I’ll take the beard cuz he better than me. So, I’ll take the beard. My beard. My beard. My beard.”

The moment captured everything about how this pairing has come together. Two veterans in their 30s, over 2,000 combined career receptions between them, and Allen is out here claiming the beard as his one remaining edge.

From Beef to Brotherhood

The dynamic between Allen and Evans has a history. In 2020, Allen went public on social media declaring he was a better receiver than Evans, Tyreek Hill, and Chris Godwin. Evans responded by telling Allen to be realistic.

When Allen arrived in San Francisco before the trade deadline, Kittle’s first move was to ask Evans whether the beef was still alive.

Allen addressed it during Cowboys week.

“We squashed it a long time ago,” Allen said. “Everybody wants to bring it back up obviously, but Mike’s a hell of a player. He’s probably better than me at this point.”

Final Word for the 49ers

Allen and Evans spent years competing from opposite sidelines. Now they share one. The beef is long gone, replaced by mutual respect and a shared goal.

Unc City is real. Two future Hall of Fame candidates, a tight end who carried a Mexican flag onto the field, and a quarterback they both believe is the best in the game. The 49ers have something special, and the two oldest receivers on the roster are right at the heart of it.