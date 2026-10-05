49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Reveals Kyle Juszczyk Injury Update After Win vs. Broncos

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the San Francisco 49ers have suffered another potentially significant injury.

The 49ers have yet to finish a game this season without losing an integral contributor on either side of the ball.

In wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals, tight Jake Tonges suffered a season-ending MCL injury, rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling suffered a torn deltoid that’s expected to sideline him for double-digit games, receiver Demarcus Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain that will keep him long-term, WR Mike Evans suffered a significant rib injury, and offensive tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and others left games with various injuries.

Moreover, in Sunday’s 24-14 Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, the 49ers lost another key offensive player to a concerning injury.

Kyle Shanahan Drops Kyle Juszczyk Injury Update

Late in the fourth quarter, Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk exited the game after taking a brutal hit by Broncos rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron, who went low and drove his shoulder into Juszczyk’s right knee.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed to reporters that Juszczyk is dealing with a knee sprain and that his ACL “appeared to be intact.”

“An MRI awaits for 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk tomorrow,” David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard posted on X. “The team will hold its breath and hope for the best there. Juszczyk is a massively important player on the NFL’s best offense”

Additionally, sports doctor Nirav Pandya noted that Shanahan’s update confirms the 49ers training staff did a specific ACL exam in the locker room.

“Re: the Kyle Juszczyk knee injury: Typically when it is reported as a sprain and the ACL is ‘intact’ immediately after the game, this is based on physical exam testing that looks for ACL laxity in the locker room. An MRI is still needed to confirm the diagnosis,” Pandya stated.

49ers Can’t Afford to Lose Juszczyk

While San Francisco was fortunate to not lose its two most important offensive players — quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey — the team can’t afford to lose any more offensive playmakers.

Already without Stribling, Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, and Tonges, losing Juszczyk hurts the 49ers in multiple areas.

Juszczyk serves as the lead blocker for McCaffrey and oftentimes an extra offensive lineman in certain passing packages. He also serves as a short-yardage ace when the team doesn’t want to punish McCaffrey’s body any more than it already does, and Juszczyk seems to make at least one or two clutch first-down catches per game.

If he does miss a significant amount of time, there’s no replacing everything Juszczyk does for San Francisco’s offense.