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49ers TE George Kittle Praised for What He Did During Bye Week With Wife Claire

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers and his wife Claire Kittle interact before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the NFL season last weekend, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 29-20.

Now sitting at 6-1 overall, they get to enter a much-needed and deserved Week 8 bye, which 49ers star tight end George Kittle is taking full advantage of alongside his wife, Claire.

Kittle attended his alma mater’s game on Saturday, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers at home.

However, what he did earlier this week stood out the most.

Kittle Praised for What He Did With Claire

As an Iowa alum, Kittle knows all about the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which overlooks the stadium.

Alongside his wife, he visited the hospital this week and spent time with several patients, laughing, taking pictures, signing autographs and simply enjoying time with the children.

Via UI Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital: “A special visit from George and Claire Kittle!”

Fans React on Social Media

As if the Kittles weren’t already loved enough, football fans took to social media to react to the couple’s visit to the hospital.

“Pure class. Well done, George and Claire, and hospital staff. And as always, bless the children and their families,” a fan said.

Someone else wrote, “The children and Kittle are both inspirational!”

Another person commented, “George Kittle is a great football player and an even better human being.”

“These are great people!” a fan shared.

One more person said, “Iowa and Chiefs fan…..just a plan fan of George and Claire Kittle. He comes across as a geniuely nice person.”

Looking at Kittle’s 2026 Season With 49ers

It was a rocky offseason for Kittle, who spent much of it rehabbing an Achilles injury he sustained during the postseason last season.

However, he’s returned at full strength, hasn’t missed a game and continues to be one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s most reliable weapons in his 10th NFL season.

Through seven games, Kittle has 34 receptions for 425 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers TE George Kittle Praised for What He Did During Bye Week With Wife Claire

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