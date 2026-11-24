Only two players in NFL history have rushed for more yards than San Francisco 49ers legend Frank Gore. Both have bronze busts in Canton, Ohio.

Gore is still waiting for his.

The legendary San Francisco 49ers running back received encouraging news Tuesday, November 24, when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that he was among 52 former NFL players advancing in the voting process for the Class of 2027.

Gore, who spent the first 10 seasons of his 16-year NFL career in San Francisco, is in his second year of eligibility for enshrinement.

The five-time Pro Bowler advanced to the final 15 candidates for the Class of 2026 but was not selected in his first year of eligibility.

Three other former 49ers remain under consideration for the Class of 2027: running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Anquan Boldin and cornerback Richard Sherman.

But Gore’s candidacy comes with an interesting wrinkle this year. Former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson, one of the most decorated running backs of his generation, is eligible for the first time.

49ers Legend Frank Gore Has Historic NFL Hall of Fame Résumé

There is something remarkable about Gore’s career that extends beyond his 16,000 rushing yards.

The former University of Miami standout entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick in 2005 after suffering two major knee injuries in college. He proceeded to play 241 regular-season NFL games at arguably the sport’s most physically demanding offensive position.

Gore rushed for more than 1,000 yards in nine seasons, eight of which came with the 49ers. He finished his NFL career trailing only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) on the league’s all-time rushing list.

His longevity, however, has been at the center of the debate surrounding his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Gore never won an NFL MVP award or a league rushing title. Peterson and fellow Hall of Fame candidate Shaun Alexander accomplished both during their careers.

But neither sustained the level of production Gore did for as long. Gore was also recognized as a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

His statistical résumé remains particularly compelling. As Heavy’s Tony Adame previously noted, Gore ranks among the highest-rated running backs in Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor.

Frank Gore Remains Part of the San Francisco 49ers Organization

Gore already has a place in one Hall of Fame.

The 49ers inducted their all-time leading rusher into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in September 2024, two years after Gore signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.

He remains involved with the organization, too.

According to his official team biography, Gore serves as a football personnel advisor, contributing to the organization’s scouting, personnel decisions, player engagement and alumni relations.

Gore still owns San Francisco’s career records for rushing yards (11,073), rushing touchdowns (64) and 100-yard rushing games (39).

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is expected to reduce its current field of 52 players to 25 in approximately two weeks. Eventually, 13 players will advance to the final stage of consideration.

The Class of 2027 will be announced at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February.

More than two decades after the 49ers took a chance on a running back with a troubling injury history, Gore is still adding to his football legacy.