San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha has made a habit of hitting receivers hard this season, and it hasn’t always made the league happy.

His most memorable hit came in the final minutes of San Francisco’s 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Mustapha broke up a pass by drilling Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Seattle’s last real shot at tying the game went with it. No flag was thrown, but the NFL fined Mustapha $6,998 days later.

However, the league has since had a change of heart.

49ers’ Malik Mustapha Wins Appeal for Hit on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL rescinded the fine after Mustapha appealed. The news comes just days before the two NFC West rivals meet again.

“Upon appeal, the NFL rescinded the $6,998 fine it assessed to 49ers S Malik Mustapha for this hit earlier in the season on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Schefter posted on X. “Jordy Nelson was the hearing officer. The 49ers and Seahawks play again Sunday.”

The timing of the play is what made it such a big deal.

With 1:13 left and Seattle facing first-and-10 from midfield, quarterback Sam Darnold threw to Smith-Njigba, who was blanketed by cornerback Renardo Green. Mustapha arrived at the same time as the ball and broke up the pass with what Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt called a “wicked hit.”

Smith-Njigba was slow to get up and left the game briefly. He returned one play later and dropped a pass around the 25-yard line, and the Seahawks failed on fourth down on the next snap.

Initially, the league classified the hit as unnecessary roughness on a defenseless player. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that by fining Mustapha, the league office was essentially admitting the hit was illegal and should have drawn a flag.

A penalty would have extended Seattle’s final drive. Now the NFL has decided Mustapha didn’t deserve to pay for it either.

Mustapha, 49ers Get Last Laugh Ahead of Seahawks Rematch

Mustapha never hid how he felt about the original punishment. After the fine was announced, he posted a one-word message on his Instagram story: “Soft.”

It wasn’t the only hit that drew scrutiny. A week after the Seattle game, Mustapha’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs also went unflagged. But the NFL declined to fine him for that one.

Six days later, he collided with Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London. The 25-year-old WR was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

Getting his money back is a nice win for the third-year safety. But the bigger test comes Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers (9-1) are rolling into the rematch on a two-game win streak and boast the league’s No. 2-ranked offense (394.1 yards per game). The Seahawks (6-4) have won three straight, and Smith-Njigba has been as good as ever.

The reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year leads Seattle with 79 catches, 1,207 yards, and 10 touchdowns. In the first meeting, he had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown before Mustapha’s hit.